Bangalore University VC moves Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order

Prof KR Venugopal, whose appointment as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University was set aside by the Karnataka High Court, has moved the Supreme Court against the HC order.

The division bench of the HC on March 16 had upheld an order passed in 2019 by a single judge that had set aside the appointment of Venugopal as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University by the then Governor.

The bench of Justice S Sujatha and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar of the HC had dismissed the appeals filed against the order passed by the single judge on September 24, 2019. Questioning this order, Venugopal filed a special leave petition (SLP).

Venugopal claimed, “The High Court has erroneously interpreted the word ‘concurrence’ mentioned in Section 14(4) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.” and further said ‘Concurrence’ does not mandate whether the concurrence is to be granted prior or post the appointment/decision made by the Chancellor and the weightage for the time or instance granting such concurrence.”