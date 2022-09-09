scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Students protest Ganesh temple construction on Bangalore University campus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) decided to build a replacement for a temple it had demolished for widening the Ullal main road.

bangalore university protestStudents of Bangalore University protesting against the temple construction in campus. (Express photo)

Bangalore University students protesting against the construction of a Ganesh temple coming up near the administrative block on the campus have said they will move the Karnataka High Court for a stay order.

The students, who have been protesting for two days, alleged on Friday that a temple on the university campus could be a possible trigger for a communal flare-up.

bangalore university Temple construction work underway at Bangalore University. (Express photo)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) decided to construct a replacement for a temple it had demolished for widening the Ullal main road, where it originally stood.

“Constructing the temple on the prime location will lead to nothing but chaos. People will host marriages, fairs, orchestra events which will disturb the sanctity of the university. We are not against temple construction, but what worries us is the location. They can go ahead and construct the temple in a remote location within the campus,” said Lokesh Ram, a research scholar.

According to an RTI reply received by the students, the university is not funding the temple’s construction or maintenance. It also said the original temple stood on the university land and was owned by a trust belonging to residents of Mallathahalli, an area close by.

The students say there are no proper land records for the temple and blame supporters of Rajarajeshwari MLA Munirathna for the construction.

According to protesters, the temple construction had been started eight months ago but was later put on hold by the university administration. But the construction resumed this month after getting a go-ahead from the BBMP.

A professor of the university, who did not wish to be named, said, “The administration sent a letter on Thursday asking the BBMP to stop the construction. However, there has been no response yet.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:59:13 pm
