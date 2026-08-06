Bangalore University student dies in road accident; protest seeks curbs on campus traffic

Students and faculty members staging a protest at the accident site, demanding that the Bengaluru University administration impose a ban on public traffic within the campus. (Express photo/Special arrangement)

A week after being hit by an autorickshaw inside the Jnana Bharathi campus, a 23-year-old Bangalore University student succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, renewing students’ demands to restrict public vehicular movement within the university premises.

Manasa, a first-year postgraduate student in the Department of Visual Arts, was battling critical injuries sustained in the accident that occurred while she was crossing Gandhi Marg on July 30.

The university student was initially admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru before being shifted to Mysuru for further treatment.

Manasa’s death has reignited concerns over pedestrian safety on the sprawling Jnana Bharathi campus. On Wednesday, students and faculty members staged a protest at the accident site, demanding that the Bengaluru University administration impose stricter regulations on vehicular movement and ban public traffic within the campus.