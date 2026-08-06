Bangalore University student dies in road accident; protest seeks curbs on campus traffic

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A week after being hit by an autorickshaw inside the Jnana Bharathi campus, a 23-year-old Bangalore University student succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, renewing students’ demands to restrict public vehicular movement within the university premises.
Manasa, a first-year postgraduate student in the Department of Visual Arts, was battling critical injuries sustained in the accident that occurred while she was crossing Gandhi Marg on July 30.
The university student was initially admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru before being shifted to Mysuru for further treatment.
Manasa’s death has reignited concerns over pedestrian safety on the sprawling Jnana Bharathi campus. On Wednesday, students and faculty members staged a protest at the accident site, demanding that the Bengaluru University administration impose stricter regulations on vehicular movement and ban public traffic within the campus.
Students submit representation to VC
In a representation submitted to the university’s Vice Chancellor, the students said Gandhi Marg, which connects the administrative block to Nagarabhavi Circle, has become increasingly unsafe due to heavy traffic of public vehicles. The road provides access to nearly 47 academic departments and is used daily by more than 6,000 students and 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, yet continues to witness high traffic volumes.
Calling Manasa’s death a tragedy that has deeply affected the university community, the students urged the administration to extend support to her family and ensure that responsibility is fixed in the case.
They also pointed out that accidents on the stretch are not new. In 2022, a postgraduate Mathematics student lost her life after coming under a BMTC bus while attempting to board it inside the campus. The incident has triggered widespread student protests over road safety. Following the agitation, the university administration, police and transport authorities introduced measures such as additional speed breakers, barricades, CCTV cameras, improved street lighting and stricter traffic regulation. However, these measures have not adequately addressed safety concerns.
Health cover for students soon: VC
Addressing the protesters, C Shivaraju expressed condolences and said the university will give compensation to Manasa’s family. He said that health insurance facilities will be provided to all students of Bangalore University immediately to protect the students from such mishaps. “Appropriate action will be taken soon after discussing the issue of restricting public traffic on Gandhi Marg Road at the state government level and in the university syndicate meeting,” he said.
According to the representation, speeding vehicles, frequent stopping of buses and autorickshaws, and roadside vendors operating near the canteen and the girls’ hostel continue to create hazardous conditions for pedestrians crossing Gandhi Marg.
The students have now reiterated their demand for restricting public vehicles on Gandhi Marg or converting the road into a one-way stretch. They have also proposed installing additional barricades to slow down traffic and diverting one lane through the Department of Zoology to ease congestion.
“We believe the university has a responsibility to ensure the safety of students and staff. Any further delay in implementing effective traffic measures could lead to more such tragedies,” the representation stated.
AIDSO demands safety reforms
Responding to the student’s death, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has strongly condemned the Bangalore University administration for its continued failure to ensure the safety of students inside the campus. The organisation said the tragedy was “not an isolated incident”, and pointed out that repeated demands for stronger traffic regulation had gone unaddressed.
It sought strict police action against the “reckless driver” along with compensation for Manasa’s family.
Warning of further protests, AIDSO said it “stands in solidarity with Manasa’s family” and cautioned that widespread student agitations would follow if concrete campus safety measures were not implemented immediately.
AIDSO also criticised the Vice-Chancellor for his alleged remarks to Manasa’s parents while she was undergoing treatment. It said it was “a total collapse of accountability and empathy from the head of an institution.”
In its statement, the organisation demanded “strict traffic controls” by banning heavy and unregulated vehicular movement in academic zones and enforcing speed limits. The outfit called for the formation of a campus safety committee with student representation.
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