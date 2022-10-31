After student’s death in accident, Bangalore University proposes flyover to control vehicular movement on campus

Following a series of road accidents and the death of a student after a state-run bus ran over her on the Bangalore University (BU) campus, the institute’s vice-chancellor Prof Dr Jayakara SM has proposed a flyover and a compound wall to restrict vehicular movement.

Dr Jayakara SM told indianexpress.com that a technical team, consisting of civil engineering students of the university, is working on a “definitive action plan” to build a flyover that can ease traffic within the campus. “A flyover between Jnana Bharati Metro station to Ullal exit gate is being planned because this is where heavy vehicular movement is observed,” he said.

“A compound wall across some of the main roads bordering the campus will also be built to restrict vehicular movement. We will consult the technical team and come out with an appropriate proposal that will be submitted to the government. The action plan will definitely take a long time to be rolled out,” he added.

The vice-chancellor will hold a syndicate meeting Monday to discuss the action plan to control vehicular movement on the campus.

On October 12, after a meeting with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and police officials, the university decided to step up security measures and enforce strict traffic regulations on the campus. More barricades and scientific humps have been installed to control the speed limit of the vehicles. The Nagarbhavi and Mariyappanpalya gates are also being closed from 10 pm to 5 am. Meanwhile, localities argued that any plan to restrict vehicular movement on the campus will hinder the movement of essential goods and medical emergencies.

On October 10, Shilpa Shree, 23, was run over by a BMTC bus at the varsity’s Jnana Bharati campus. The postgraduate student of mathematics was trying to board a BMTC bus when the accident occurred. She was admitted to Fortis Hospital at Bannerghatta road where she died on October 23. A native of Bangarpet in the Kolar district, Shilpa stayed at the university hostel.