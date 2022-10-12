Bangalore University road accidents: Students, VC, officials to meet today to decide on vehicle ban

Barely 32 hours after Shilpa Shree, a student of Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharati campus, met with a serious road accident, four more accidents were reported inside the campus Tuesday.

A task force constituting students, the vice-chancellor, syndicate members, DIG (Traffic), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, DCP (West law and order), DCP (Traffic), and government officials will meet on Wednesday evening to decide on banning vehicles from entering the campus.

Students of Jnana Bharati campus have been on an indefinite strike for the past three days, after Shilpa, a student of the department of mathematics, fell from a bus on Monday and was critically injured. She is recovering at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Thilak, a PhD zoology student, and Ramanjenaya Vollur, a PhD history student met with road accidents on Tuesday. Two others were injured in other road accidents on the campus on Tuesday night. According to protesters, a road accident was also reported on Wednesday morning.

The protesters are demanding a complete ban on private and public vehicles entering the university campus to prevent road accidents. In fact, the university syndicate has taken a decision to ban public and private vehicles from entering the campus, which is yet to be approved by the registrar.

According to Dr Murali, president of Bangalore University Teacher’s Council, a letter has been submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking a ban on vehicles inside the campus.

Chandru Periyar, president of Bangalore University Students Association, said that the cause of road accidents on the campus is due to the heavy vehicular movement and reckless driving of motorists who are violating traffic rules. “The street lights installed by the BBMP are not functional, which is leading to more road accidents during the night,” Periyar said.

Police officials observed that ‘unscientific ‘ speed breakers that were installed recently, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, are creating confusion among motorists. “Regular motorists are used to commuting in the campus road that connects Ullal and Upanagar with minimal speed breakers. But the new speed breakers have caused confusion among the motorists who are not carefully observing them, leading to accidents,” said a police official.

He, however, said that banning vehicles on the campus and allowing them to use the peripheral ring road to connect to Ullal and Upanagar will cause major traffic blocks on the ring road.

Sharanya SV, a university student of environmental studies, said that women’s safety is a big concern on the campus. “Miscreants loiter near the girls’ hostel and also stalk the girls at night. It is a big risk to walk from the hostel to our department during the day. We have to wade through the heavy traffic. Allowing vehicular movement has also deteriorated the ecosystem of the university,” she said.