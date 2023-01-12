scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Bangalore University cautions students after leopard sighted on campus

The administration has also asked the forest department to trap the leopard.

A few students had claimed that they saw a leopard on the university campus.(File)
Listen to this article
Bangalore University cautions students after leopard sighted on campus
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the wake of media reports about a leopard sighting on the its campus on January 11, the Bangalore University Thursday asked its students, especially hostellers, faculty and staff to stay alert and restrict movement in the night.

The university’s circular also advised that any sighting of the leopard should be reported to the higher-ups in the administration. The administration has also asked the forest department to trap the leopard.

On Wednesday, a few students had claimed that they saw a leopard on the university campus.

“In view of reports in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night. They should immediately inform their higher-ups once they spot the movement of leopard,” the circular read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
More from Bangalore

In December 2022, local residents complained of movement of leopards in Turahalli, Kengeri, Yelahanka and Chinnakurchi in Bengaluru. The forest department has laid traps to capture the wild animal but has been unsuccessful so far.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 20:19 IST
Next Story

Pune-bound Spicejet flight being searched at Delhi airport after bomb threat call

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close