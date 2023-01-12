Bangalore University cautions students after leopard sighted on campus

In the wake of media reports about a leopard sighting on the its campus on January 11, the Bangalore University Thursday asked its students, especially hostellers, faculty and staff to stay alert and restrict movement in the night.

The university’s circular also advised that any sighting of the leopard should be reported to the higher-ups in the administration. The administration has also asked the forest department to trap the leopard.

On Wednesday, a few students had claimed that they saw a leopard on the university campus.

“In view of reports in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night. They should immediately inform their higher-ups once they spot the movement of leopard,” the circular read.

In December 2022, local residents complained of movement of leopards in Turahalli, Kengeri, Yelahanka and Chinnakurchi in Bengaluru. The forest department has laid traps to capture the wild animal but has been unsuccessful so far.