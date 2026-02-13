Bangalore Turf Club to move to Tumakuru; Karnataka Govt to impose penalty for rent dues

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved leasing 110 acres at Kunigal Stud Farm near Tumakuru to the Bangalore Turf Club for 29 years, paving the way for shifting horse racing out of Bengaluru and ending a long-running dispute over land and dues. (File photo)

The Karnataka Cabinet Thursday approved leasing 110 acres and 20 guntas of land at Kunigal Stud Farm near Tumakuru to the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) for 29 years to conduct horse racing, signalling a resolution to the long-standing dispute between the state government and the club.

Under the agreement, BTC will pay an annual lease amount equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the land’s guidance value. In addition to clearing pending rent dues, the Club must deposit two per cent of its annual income with the Public Works Department (PWD) from 2010 onwards until it vacates its existing premises in the city centre.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the government would provide “minimum time” for the Club to relocate. “A government order will be issued spelling out the specifics,” he said.