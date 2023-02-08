scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

50% discount on pending fines helps Bengaluru traffic police shore up Rs 51.85 crore

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru demanded the government to continue the discount for the next three months to help the public.

Bengaluru has over two crore pending e-challan cases, with a total potential penalty of Rs 500 crore (Representational image)

The Bengaluru traffic announcing 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines resulted in collection of Rs 51.85 crore fines and closing of 18.26 lakh traffic violation cases.

As on Wednesday, according to Bengaluru traffic police, a total of 18,26,060 cases were cleared which gave the department Rs 51,85,40,531 in six days. The initiative began on February 3 and will end on February 11.

Also Read |After announcing 50% discount, Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 22.32 crore in fines in three days

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru demanded the government to continue the discount for the next three months to help the public.

The discount was offered by the state transport department as a one-time measure and was made possible after a meeting chaired by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
More from Bangalore

The city has over two crore pending e-challan cases, with a total potential penalty of Rs 500 crore. To clear fines, violators can visit traffic police stations or the Traffic Management Centre, pay through PayTM or the Karnataka One website. A similar discount offered by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in 2022 was successful in collecting overdue fines. A senior police officer stated that the amount collected from traffic fines could be increased through efficient automation.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 22:07 IST
Next Story

Marco Asensio the seventh Real Madrid player to miss Club World Cup semis

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close