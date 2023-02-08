50% discount on pending fines helps Bengaluru traffic police shore up Rs 51.85 crore

The Bengaluru traffic announcing 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines resulted in collection of Rs 51.85 crore fines and closing of 18.26 lakh traffic violation cases.

As on Wednesday, according to Bengaluru traffic police, a total of 18,26,060 cases were cleared which gave the department Rs 51,85,40,531 in six days. The initiative began on February 3 and will end on February 11.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru demanded the government to continue the discount for the next three months to help the public.

The discount was offered by the state transport department as a one-time measure and was made possible after a meeting chaired by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January.

The city has over two crore pending e-challan cases, with a total potential penalty of Rs 500 crore. To clear fines, violators can visit traffic police stations or the Traffic Management Centre, pay through PayTM or the Karnataka One website. A similar discount offered by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in 2022 was successful in collecting overdue fines. A senior police officer stated that the amount collected from traffic fines could be increased through efficient automation.