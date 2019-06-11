Bangalore schools confused over ‘leave policy’ during VIP deaths

The need for Karnataka emergency leave policy for schools and colleges has emerged after the government declared a holiday to schools and colleges to mourn the death of playwright, filmmaker and actor Girish Karnad on Monday.

The announcement made by the Karnataka Government at around 11 am, led to confusion among students, parents and school management, since the schools in Bengaluru have already started around 8 am to 9 am.

Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools (KAMS) general secretary D Shashi Kumar said, “there should be a policy to avoid this kind of confusion which is troubling the parents, school management, and students. If any VIP passes awy, the schools shouldn’t be given a holiday. We have to spread the knowledge about the deceased person and give a fitting tribute.”

Many parents took to social media against the government declaration of a holiday after the schools started working. Sangamesh Menasinakai, wrote, “Dear Chief Minister, schools have already started at 10 am but you have announced holiday at 11 am. This will trouble the children depending on the school vans, how they will go back there home.”