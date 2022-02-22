Panel formed to suggest revival, restructuring of road transport corporations to submit report in March

The committee constituted to suggest measures for the revival and restructuring of the road transport corporations will submit its report to the state government in March, said officials. Headed by former IAS M R Srinivasa Murthy, the committee has received suggestions from more than 300 people in the last one month.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Murthy said, “We have received suggestions from more than 300 people and each person has multiple suggestions. We have received suggestions even from the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation. We have started working since the last week of January and the final report will be submitted to the government by March. All suggestions are being looked into. Our main focus is to make the corporations work more efficiently and turn them useful for the public and then restructure them, if necessary. How to make the transport corporations financially sustainable is also a major part which the committee will look into.”

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has suggested to the committee that the four Road Transport Corporations — Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) should be merged into one.

Murthy said 10 employee federations have given suggestions and one of them has suggested merging the RTCs into one. “But this is only a suggestion,” he said.

The RTCs have collectively made a loss of Rs 4,540 crore as on March 2021 and the dues of employees have reached Rs 1,717.24 crore.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in December 2021 has said that the committee would present recommendations on improving services of the RTCs and make them profitable.