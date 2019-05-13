Bangalore road rage: IAF Wing Commander assaulted by auto driver

In an apparent case of road rage, an Indian Air Force Wing Commander was allegedly assaulted, by an autorickshaw driver and two others in Indiranagar, East Bengaluru.

Advertising

The incident took place on May 4 on the 100 feet Road in Indiranagar, but Wing Commander VS Rao (46) filed the case on May 6 after discussing the issue with his senior officials. Based on the complaint police have filed an FIR and have begun the investigation.

According to the police, VS Rao, a resident of the Air Force Officers Enclave in CV Raman Nagar was assaulted by the auto driver. At around 5.30 pm on May 4, an autorickshaw driver stopped VS Rao’s car and abused the air force official saying VS Rao was driving in a rash manner on the road. This led to a quarrel and auto driver assaulted Wing Commander Rao. Two other people in the autorickshaw aged between 20-25, also abused Mr Rao. VS Rao was travelling with his wife when the incident took place.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com, a senior official from Indiranagar police station said, “The case has been registered and we have traced the auto registration number through the CCTV footage and have sent it to the RTO for verification. We will soon arrest the suspect.” , he added.