Bengaluru civic body bans animal slaughter, sale of meat on Ram Navami

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a circular banning the sale of meat across Bengaluru on April 10 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In its order, the civic body said meat shops and slaughterhouses which come under its jurisdiction would remain closed on Sunday. The BBMP had earlier banned the sale of meat on Gandhi Jayanti and Maha Shivratri.

“There will be a blanket ban on slaughterhouses, animal slaughter, and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami,” the joint director of the animal husbandry department of BBMP said.

Similar to BBMP’s order, the mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in New Delhi had on April 4 sought “closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2 to April 11”. This came as the BJP, which rules the capital’s three civic bodies — South, East and North — doubled down on the directive, with its MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma saying meat shops across the country should be shut during Navratri.

Friday’s order comes at a time when Karnataka is facing controversies over the ban of hijabs in educational institutions, and calls for boycotting Halal meat across the state.