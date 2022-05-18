Karnataka: CM Bommai announces Rs 25,000 compensation for Bengaluru houses damaged in torrential rain

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 25,000 compensation for houses that were damaged during heavy rains in Bengaluru recently.

Bommai also added that “arrangements have been made to serve food to flood-affected people.”

The chief minister made the announcement while interacting with media persons after visiting rain-affected areas in Hosakerehalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Wednesday.

“Low-lying areas are flooded in Bengaluru during heavy rains as the water flows from high areas to low-lying areas due to the topography of the city. In many places, houses have been built along the rajakaluves (major storm water drains). As a result, water cannot flow smoothly. Action has been taken to drain out water from houses that have been flooded. The clogged rajakaluves and low-lying areas have been identified. Orders have been issued to take all possible measures to remove bottlenecks for smooth flow of water in the rajakaluves,” Bommai said.

Bengaluru received heavy rain leading to flooding and power failure in several parts of the city Tuesday. Two migrant labourers lost their lives after they got trapped while working inside an underground pipeline when water from an overflowing drain flooded it. The deceased have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received 114.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am Wednesday.