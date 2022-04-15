Bengaluru residents reel under water-logging woes, power cut amid heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 37.7 mm rainfall Thursday evening in Bengaluru. The heavy rain left parts of the city marooned and the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of trees getting uprooted, water entering houses and others.

The disruption of power supply for several hours during the rain added to the woes of the residents in BTM, J P Nagar, Jayanagar, Bagalgunte and other areas. In Yelachenahalli, water gushed inside over 60 houses. Meanwhile, the citizens’ group questioned the authorities over the encroachment of drains and lakes which they said lead to waterlogging in just a few hours of rain.

Abdul Aleem, president of the citizens’ group Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association, said, “The revenue department is selling our existing lakes, drains, etc to the encroachers and behaving as if they don’t know the reason for the floods in the low-lying areas. Action must be taken to ensure restoration of Jaraganahalli and Yelachenahalli lakes and the nearby storm water drains.”

A member of Swaraj India, Bengaluru, Gulab Pasha said, “This nightmare is not new to the residents of Yelachenahalli. Even during light to moderate showers, the roads and houses get inundated. The storm water drain overflows. The issue has been brought to the notice of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and BBMP officials but to no avail. If the width of the drains is increased and the Jaraganahalli lake is restored, the issue of waterlogging will no longer exist. Presently, there is no place for water to escape. Some of the houses were submerged under four feet water. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the construction and restoration of lakes in each district.”

Nitin S, a local resident from Tavarekere, was irked with no power supply for several hours. “I have been highlighting the issue of power disruption on social media since last year. The power tripped in just a few minutes of the rain in the evening and it was restored only at 11.00 pm. Most of us who are working from home could not finish our work.” IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru till April 19.