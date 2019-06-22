Bengaluru: Two fall to death from second floor of pub on Church Street

Two people died after falling off the second floor of a pub located in Church Street, Bengaluru on Friday night. The victims have been identified by the police as Pawan, who worked with a leading newspaper in the city, and Vedha, who worked in a private IT firm.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com the Cubbon Park police said: “The incident happened when the two of them were getting down from the third floor of the building along with their friends. They both lost balance and slipped through the window next to the flight of stairs, fell on the ground and died.”

According to the police, Vedha died on the spot, but Pawan succumbed to injuries in Bowring Hospital.

Incidentally, Bangalore Police Commissioner Alok Kumar was conducting an inspection of the pubs on MG Road and Church Street on Friday when the accident happened. A video footage of the inspection accessed by indianexpress.com, shows the two falling off the building as Alok Kumar was near the building in Church Street along with a police posse. Immediately, Alok Kumar rushed to the spot and took the two of them to the hospital.

The Cubbon Park police have registered a criminal case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the building, the pub license holder, and the manager, on charges of death by negligence.

Bodies of the two victims have been taken to Bowring hospital for post-mortem and the Bengaluru police have started the investigation.