Bengaluru: Porters’ retiring room restored, reopened after right-wing group complaint over offering of namaaz

A day after the Railway authorities locked the porters’ retiring room at a railway station in Bengaluru after a right-wing group complained that it was being used by Muslim porters, the porters restored the room to its previous state “as directed by the authorities” and it was reopened on Wednesday.

On Monday, a purported video of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a right-wing group, barging into the porters’ resting room at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station where they claimed that namaaz was being was widely shared on social media. Later on Monday, the outfit submitted a memorandum to the divisional railway manager alleging that the resting room was converted into an unauthorised place for prayer saying that it is “a threat to national security”.

Thereafter, the South Western Railway authorities had locked the room and deployed security.

On Wednesday, the authorities reopened the resting room after the porters repainted and removed the place where Muslim porters use to offer namaaz. “The resting room is the porters’ place and even today they are the ones who take care of it. We have never interfered in their restroom and they have never complained about their colleagues performing prayers. The issue will be solved in consultation,” said an SWR official.

Several porters told the Indian Express that the restroom has had a namaaz hall for years now and no porter ever had any issue with it. One of the porters’ leaders, working there for 32 years, said, “Soon after the controversy, the railway officials visited the place and directed us to restore the place (to its original state). We have done it as per the directions… It has been a worship place for Hindus for Ayyappa and Annamma Pooja and with Muslims, we celebrate Gyarvi Sharif festival.”

“We are about 280 porters from all faiths and our religion has never been an issue. There is a temple on platform 8 and there is a church in the railway colony and half of the restroom was used to perform namaaz. The other half is used to rest by all. Neither Muslims nor Hindus have any problem with it. It has been prevailing for the last 40-50 years and it was never an issue. We do not know why they brought religion here,” said another porter, who has been working for 23 years.

Another porter said, “A few years ago, the Railways wanted to demolish the temple which is on platform 8 to construct an elevator and when we opposed it, the Muslim porters also stood with us. We feel we betrayed our Muslim brothers. We celebrate all festivals together and all we care about is earning our livelihood…”