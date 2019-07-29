Bengaluru: Police conduct surprise raids on pubs, register 1,169 drunken driving cases

For the past one week in Bengaluru, the city police have put up checkpoints along major roads to crack down on anti-social elements and curb drunken driving.

As many as 499 people were taken into custody and 1,000 vehicles were seized in an operation conducted on Sunday. Bengaluru traffic police registered 1,169 drunken driving cases on Sunday.

Moreover, police have also conducted raids on pubs and bars across the city to check illegal activities like sale of drugs, loud music and underage drinking.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar inspected pubs and bars operating on Commercial Street and Church Street on Sunday night and later paid surprise visits to different police stations in the Central Business District area.

Checkpoints have been installed in MG Road, Church Street, Commercial Street, Kammanahalli, Banasawadi, Hennur, Hebbal, Sadashivanagar, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Kurubarahalli.