Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Heavy rain last night disrupts traffic; Bangalore Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security check

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Several trees were uprooted, disrupting traffic and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

According to the BBMP control room, trees were uprooted in Banashankari, Baggulaguntai, Peenya, Malleswaram, MIA Layout, Bagalgunte, Jakkasandra, Dynamic Factory, Sanjaynagar Dollars Colony, Bhadrappa layout, Yajnalli Om Shakti temple, Gayathrinagar, Rajaji Nagar, Seshadripuarm and KR Road.

Trees fell on cars near Devegowda petrol bunk in Padmanabhanagar, and near Lalbagh Metro station. Waterlogging was reported from Bilekahalli and other areas on Bannerghatta Road, Yeshwantpur, Bellandur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Koramangala and other areas. The highest rainfall in the city on Tuesday was recorded at Doddabidarakallu, which received 147 mm.

Meanwhile, The Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force(KSISF) went into a tizzy Monday evening after a man suspected of carrying a prohibited item refused to cross the security check at the Majestic metro station. Minutes after he walked away, the Bengaluru Metro was put on high alert.

Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, Yashwant Chavan said, “A security personnel was checking a man with a hand-held metal detector when the machine started to beep, that’s when the personnel tried to question the suspicious man but he walked away to the exit gate without revealing the object which had triggered the beep. We had registered a complaint with the police and they are investigating the incident.” The official said, the precautions have been taken at all the metro stations to strictly monitor the security check.

