Toggle Menu
Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Heavy rain last night disrupts traffic; Bangalore Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-updates-weather-traffic-crime-metro-5716209/

Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Heavy rain last night disrupts traffic; Bangalore Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security check

Bangalore News LIVE: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog

namma-metro-bangalore-bengaluru-metro-bmrcl
The Bengaluru Police went into a tizzy Monday evening after a man suspected of carrying a prohibited item refused to cross the security check at the Majestic metro station. Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night. Several trees were uprooted, disrupting traffic and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

According to the BBMP control room, trees were uprooted in Banashankari, Baggulaguntai, Peenya, Malleswaram, MIA Layout, Bagalgunte, Jakkasandra, Dynamic Factory, Sanjaynagar Dollars Colony, Bhadrappa layout, Yajnalli Om Shakti temple, Gayathrinagar, Rajaji Nagar, Seshadripuarm and KR Road.

Trees fell on cars near Devegowda petrol bunk in Padmanabhanagar, and near Lalbagh Metro station. Waterlogging was reported from Bilekahalli and other areas on Bannerghatta Road, Yeshwantpur, Bellandur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Koramangala and other areas. The highest rainfall in the city on Tuesday was recorded at Doddabidarakallu, which received 147 mm.

Meanwhile, The Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force(KSISF) went into a tizzy Monday evening after a man suspected of carrying a prohibited item refused to cross the security check at the Majestic metro station. Minutes after he walked away, the Bengaluru Metro was put on high alert.

Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, Yashwant Chavan said, “A security personnel was checking a man with a hand-held metal detector when the machine started to beep, that’s when the personnel tried to question the suspicious man but he walked away to the exit gate without revealing the object which had triggered the beep. We had registered a complaint with the police and they are investigating the incident.” The official said, the precautions have been taken at all the metro stations to strictly monitor the security check.

Read: Bangalore Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security check

Live Blog

Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore

Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate.  Around 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near Bapuji Nagar and Silk Board. The same is at moderate levels near City Railway Station and Peenya.

 

 

Evening rain uproots trees in Bengaluru

Evening rain uproots trees in Bengaluru. Trees fell near RMC Hospital in Banashankari 8th Block, Ashok Nagar, RMC Yard, Bhadrappa Layout (Hebbal), Chokkasandra, Halasuru, Krishna Rao Park in Basavanagudi, Dr Rajkumar Road, NTTF Circle and Brindavan Bus Stop in Peenya, Jayanagar 4th Block, South End Circle, Mico Layout and other localities due to wind speeds reaching around 30-40 kmph.

Waterlogging was reported from various parts of the city

Heavy rains accompanied with strong winds that lashed many parts of Bengaluru, Waterlogging was reported from Bilekahalli and other areas on Bannerghatta Road, Yeshwantpur, Bellandur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Koramangala and other areas. The highest rainfall in the city on Tuesday was recorded at Doddabidarakallu, which received 147 mm.

Burglars flee with valuables worth over Rs 1.1crore

A gang of burglars fled with valuables worth over Rs 1.1 crore, including 3kg of gold ornaments from a builder’s penthouse at Chelikere, near Hennur.

BBMP bypolls to two wards on May 29

On May 29, bypolls to two wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — Kaveripura and Sagayapura, will be held.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 36 degree Celsuis respectively.

Meanwhile, A Bengaluru-based auto driver, who purchased a Rs 1.6 crore villa in an elite gated society in Whitefield, got the money to purchase the house as charity, the Income Tax Department has confirmed. Nalluralli Subramani, 37, had been under the scanner of the I-T Department, who suspected that the auto driver had political links. Subramani, however, had attributed his good life to the largess of one of his passengers.

Read: Bengaluru auto driver with Rs 1.6-crore villa got money as charity, says IT Dept

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengaluru auto driver with Rs 1.6-crore villa got money as charity, says IT Dept
2 Bengaluru Metro on high alert after suspicious man refuses security check
3 Bengaluru Metro set to introduce Common Mobility Card to be used in buses on pilot basis