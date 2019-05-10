Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bypolls to two BBMP wards on May 29; BBMP issues public notice to stop garbage dumping https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-updates-weather-traffic-crime-alerts-5720295/
Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bypolls to two BBMP wards on May 29; BBMP issues public notice to stop garbage dumping
Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog
Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bypolls for the two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)wards, Sagayapuram and Kaveripura, will be held on May 29. The BBMP has issued a notification in this regard as the seats have been vacant following the demise of the respective corporators.
The last date for filing nomination would be May 17 and for withdrawal is May 20. Polling will be conducted on May 29 from 7am to 5pm, and counting will be on May 31. Sagaypuram is a general category ward and Kaveripura is reserved for backward class A women.
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 22 and 32-degree Celsius respectively.
Local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice warning citizens of dumping waste in stormwater drains. According to the notice, violators are punishable under various sections of the IPC up to five years of imprisonment/fine or both.
Live Blog
We bring you LIVE updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather.
Partial cancellation of trains
Partial cancellation of trains due to line block between Chinchli-Kudachi stations
06595/06596 YPR CBP DEMU special has been extended for a period of 3 months. Service will be available till 17/08/2019. 06595/06596 YPR CBP ಡೆಮು ವಿಶೇಷ ರೈಲಿನ ಸೇವೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ೩ ತಿಂಗಳಿಗೆ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಈ ಸೇವೆಯು ೧೭/೦೮/೨೦೧೯ರ ವರೆಗೂ ಲಭ್ಯವಿರುವುದು. pic.twitter.com/mXRnrvtwqp
— Bengaluru Suburban Rail Users (@BlrSuburbanRail) May 10, 2019
Bangalore Weather Update
Mercury levels are at 26-degree Celsius after 8 am in Bangalore. While 70% humidity is recorded, precipitation is at 0%.
Karntaka Government to seek information on missing fishermen
Home Minister M B Patil said, the Karnataka government will write to the Centre seeking information on the whereabouts of seven fishermen on board fishing vessel Suvarna Thribhuja, the wreckage of which was found by the Indian Navy recently.
More than 35 passengers had a narrow escape when a private bus travelling to Chennai from Bangalore caught fire during the early hours of Thursday. Identified as a sleeper bus owned by Sharma Travels, the fire broke out from the engine, which was pointed out by drivers of other vehicles plying on the same road. The mishap was avoided after the driver stopped the bus immediately and evacuated all passengers.
According to the police, the incident took place at Shoolagiri (a village in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu) around 4 am on Thursday (May 9) as the bus was on its way from Bangalore to Chennai on National Highway 44. The same was reported to the fire station at Hosur but the bus was burnt in the span of a few minutes before firefighters arrived at the spot. No casualties have been recorded during the untoward incident.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Partial cancellation of trains
Partial cancellation of trains due to line block between Chinchli-Kudachi stations
Bangalore Weather Update
Mercury levels are at 26-degree Celsius after 8 am in Bangalore. While 70% humidity is recorded, precipitation is at 0%.
Karntaka Government to seek information on missing fishermen
Home Minister M B Patil said, the Karnataka government will write to the Centre seeking information on the whereabouts of seven fishermen on board fishing vessel Suvarna Thribhuja, the wreckage of which was found by the Indian Navy recently.
Read: After nearly five months, Navy finds wreckage of missing boat ‘Suvarna Tribhuja’