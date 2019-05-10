Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bypolls to two BBMP wards on May 29; BBMP issues public notice to stop garbage dumping 

Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bypolls for the two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)wards, Sagayapuram and Kaveripura, will be held on May 29. The BBMP has issued a notification in this regard as the seats have been vacant following the demise of the respective corporators.

The last date for filing nomination would be May 17 and for withdrawal is May 20. Polling will be conducted on May 29 from 7am to 5pm, and counting will be on May 31. Sagaypuram is a general category ward and Kaveripura is reserved for backward class A women.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 22 and 32-degree Celsius respectively.

Local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notice warning citizens of dumping waste in stormwater drains. According to the notice, violators are punishable under various sections of the IPC up to five years of imprisonment/fine or both.