Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news today: Bengaluru City police on toes to clear ‘terror’ rumours; City court grants Rs 50 lakh defamation compensation to Divya Spandanahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-updates-weather-traffic-crime-alerts-5718236/

Bangalore LIVE news today: Bengaluru City police on toes to clear ‘terror’ rumours; City court grants Rs 50 lakh defamation compensation to Divya Spandana

Bangalore LIVE News today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog

Bangalore-city-police-press-meet
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar addressed a press conference with other top cops of the city. Express File Photo

As Bangalore continues to be on high alert post the Sri Lankan terror attacks, Bengaluru City Police is on their toes clearing speculations and rumours spread online creating panic among citizens. The issue of a possible suspect was cleared by the police after a special team to investigate the incident that happened in Majestic station found that the allegations were not true.

Meanwhile, Kannada actress and Congress social media chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) awarded damages of Rs 50 lakh after a defamation suit filed against a Kannada news channel was found to be true by the Bangalore City Civil Courts. Ramya had sought damages of Rs 10 crore from the media outlet for making suggestive remarks through voice-overs and captions flashed on-screen at nine instances that she was part of the IPL betting scandal in 2013 while her photos were flashed in the background.

Read more: Bangalore court grants Rs 50 lakh to Divya Spandana for defamatory damages

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held a meeting with BBMP, BDA, BESCOM and BWSSB officials on Wednesday evening to review monsoon preparedness in Bangalore. Nearly 75 trees were uprooted in Jayanagar, Basavangudi, Peenya, Dasarahalli, JP Nagar and surrounding areas as torrential rains lashed the city late night on Tuesday. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM)also had a tough time clearing complaints as nearly 300 electric polls fell in and around the city; while 80 of them were reported from within Bangalore city limits.

Live Blog

Updates on Bangalore traffic, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more, at your fingertips. Follow us LIVE as you are on the go.

Temperature drops in city; maximum temp 32.1-degree Celsius

Bangaloreans can have a sigh of relief from burning summer days as maximum temperature in the city has seen a drop today. According to IMD, Bangalore will see a maximum temperature of only 32.1-degree Celsius today as the same used to range over 34 degrees since April. The minimum temperature forecasted in the city for the day is 20.6-degree Celsius

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 22 and 32-degree Celsius respectively.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has launched new bus services to Chidambaram and Ernakulam from Bengaluru. While Bangalore-Chidambaram AC Sleeper bus is scheduled to commence the journey at 10 pm daily from the city, the multi-axle sleeper bus to Ernakulam will start at 9.30 pm. KSRTC has informed that Chidambaram and Ernakulam buses charge Rs 900 and Rs 1400 for each seat respectively.

The father of modern legal education in India NR Madhava Menon passed away at the age of 84 in Bangalore. He had initiated a new model of legal education, the Five Year Integrated LL.B. programme and served NLSIU as its Founding Vice-Chancellor for 12 years in the city.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madhava Menon passes away: National Law School alumni pay homage
2 Bangalore court grants Rs 50 lakh to Divya Spandana for defamatory damages
3 Bangalore Metro: Man refuses security check; Police form special team to nab suspect