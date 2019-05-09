Bangalore LIVE news today: Bengaluru City police on toes to clear ‘terror’ rumours; City court grants Rs 50 lakh defamation compensation to Divya Spandana

As Bangalore continues to be on high alert post the Sri Lankan terror attacks, Bengaluru City Police is on their toes clearing speculations and rumours spread online creating panic among citizens. The issue of a possible suspect was cleared by the police after a special team to investigate the incident that happened in Majestic station found that the allegations were not true.

Meanwhile, Kannada actress and Congress social media chief Divya Spandana (Ramya) awarded damages of Rs 50 lakh after a defamation suit filed against a Kannada news channel was found to be true by the Bangalore City Civil Courts. Ramya had sought damages of Rs 10 crore from the media outlet for making suggestive remarks through voice-overs and captions flashed on-screen at nine instances that she was part of the IPL betting scandal in 2013 while her photos were flashed in the background.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held a meeting with BBMP, BDA, BESCOM and BWSSB officials on Wednesday evening to review monsoon preparedness in Bangalore. Nearly 75 trees were uprooted in Jayanagar, Basavangudi, Peenya, Dasarahalli, JP Nagar and surrounding areas as torrential rains lashed the city late night on Tuesday. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM)also had a tough time clearing complaints as nearly 300 electric polls fell in and around the city; while 80 of them were reported from within Bangalore city limits.