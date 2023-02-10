scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Bangalore News Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai promises 5 new police stations to ease traffic

Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said 12 elevated corridors would be constructed in the city.

By: Express Web Desk
Bangalore | February 10, 2023 09:55 IST
Karnataka Bangalore news, Bangalore trafficBangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also opened an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in the state capital’s Mahadevapura zone. The underpass will ease traffic between Whitefield and MG Road, he said. (File)

Bangalore News Live Updates, February 10 2023: In an attempt to reduce the traffic woes of residents of Bengaluru, five new traffic police stations will be established in the city to ease traffic and address issues related to traffic density, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday, adding that 12 elevated corridors would also be constructed. He also opened an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in the state capital’s Mahadevapura zone. The underpass will ease traffic between Whitefield and MG Road, Bommai said.

In other news, the Bandhan ceremony which will be organised on February 15 on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, will witness the signing of a substantial number of MoUs, Transfer of Technology Agreements by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), major announcements and product launches by the private and the public sector. The CEOs of major private defence companies and the chief managing directors of the defence public sector units will participate in the event.

E-commerce company Flipkart obtained an interim stay on a considerable amount of tax payment in a February 6 order of the Karnataka High Court. Two writ petitions had been filed by Flipkart after notices were issued to Flipkart by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax on January 31, for the years 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.

Live Blog

Bangalore News Live Updates: Bengaluru to get 5 new police stations; Defence ministry announces Bandhan ceremony at Aero India 2023; Follow this space for the latest updates

09:55 (IST)10 Feb 2023
Traffic changes in Bengaluru as Indiranagar topping work continues

Indiranagar 100 feet road white topping work continues. Vehicular entry is barred from Domlur flyover end to 12th main road. Traffic has been diverted to Indiranagar double road to access 100 feet road - via 12th main road.

09:09 (IST)10 Feb 2023
App shows UKG student ‘failed’ exam, Bengaluru school blames ‘technical error’

Manoj Badal, father of six-year old UKG student B Nandhi, was shocked to learn that she had “failed” in the FA 2 examination even though no student can be detained or failed in classes up to 8 as per government rules.

The incident from January came to light after Badal posted on Facebook about the incident. It drew reactions including from former Karnataka education minister. Read more

NIMHANS collaborates with University of Southern California to study brain ageing

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and the University of Southern California (USC), United States of America Thursday launched their collaborative five-year research project to study brain ageing.

The project ‘India ENIGMA Initiative for Global Aging and Mental Health’ aims at bridging the knowledge gap around the various factors influencing brain ageing. The insights of the study will be used to promote healthy ageing in older adults. The study will involve 400 voluntary participants including healthy older adults and persons with memory impairment.

50% discount on pending fines helps Bengaluru traffic police shore up Rs 51.85 crore

The Bengaluru traffic announcing 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines resulted in collection of Rs 51.85 crore fines and closing of 18.26 lakh traffic violation cases.

As on Wednesday, according to Bengaluru traffic police, a total of 18,26,060 cases were cleared which gave the department Rs 51,85,40,531 in six days. The initiative began on February 3 and will end on February 11.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 08:59 IST
