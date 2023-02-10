Bangalore News Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai promises 5 new police stations to ease traffic

Bangalore News Live Updates, February 10 2023: In an attempt to reduce the traffic woes of residents of Bengaluru, five new traffic police stations will be established in the city to ease traffic and address issues related to traffic density, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday, adding that 12 elevated corridors would also be constructed. He also opened an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in the state capital’s Mahadevapura zone. The underpass will ease traffic between Whitefield and MG Road, Bommai said.
In other news, the Bandhan ceremony which will be organised on February 15 on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, will witness the signing of a substantial number of MoUs, Transfer of Technology Agreements by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), major announcements and product launches by the private and the public sector. The CEOs of major private defence companies and the chief managing directors of the defence public sector units will participate in the event.
E-commerce company Flipkart obtained an interim stay on a considerable amount of tax payment in a February 6 order of the Karnataka High Court. Two writ petitions had been filed by Flipkart after notices were issued to Flipkart by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax on January 31, for the years 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.
Indiranagar 100 feet road white topping work continues. Vehicular entry is barred from Domlur flyover end to 12th main road. Traffic has been diverted to Indiranagar double road to access 100 feet road - via 12th main road.
Manoj Badal, father of six-year old UKG student B Nandhi, was shocked to learn that she had “failed” in the FA 2 examination even though no student can be detained or failed in classes up to 8 as per government rules.
The incident from January came to light after Badal posted on Facebook about the incident. It drew reactions including from former Karnataka education minister.