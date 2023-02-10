Bangalore News Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai promises 5 new police stations to ease traffic

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and the University of Southern California (USC), United States of America Thursday launched their collaborative five-year research project to study brain ageing.

The project ‘India ENIGMA Initiative for Global Aging and Mental Health’ aims at bridging the knowledge gap around the various factors influencing brain ageing. The insights of the study will be used to promote healthy ageing in older adults. The study will involve 400 voluntary participants including healthy older adults and persons with memory impairment.

The Bengaluru traffic announcing 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines resulted in collection of Rs 51.85 crore fines and closing of 18.26 lakh traffic violation cases.

As on Wednesday, according to Bengaluru traffic police, a total of 18,26,060 cases were cleared which gave the department Rs 51,85,40,531 in six days. The initiative began on February 3 and will end on February 11.