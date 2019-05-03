Toggle Menu
Bangalore News LIVE updates: I-T department probes Bangalore auto driver;Hundreds attend Master Hirannaiah's funeral

Bangalore News LIVE updates: I-T department probes Bangalore auto driver;Hundreds attend Master Hirannaiah’s funeral

Welcome to your one-stop destination for updates on Bangalore traffic, weather today, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more.

Bangalore-traffic-flyover-underpass-junction-morning-evening-Bangalore-News-Traffic-Pollution
Bangalore city is up and running. Here’s what you need to know to have a smooth day. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal.

Bangalore LIVE News updates:

Renowned theatre artiste Master Hirannaiah passed away Thursday while undergoing treatment for liver-related complications at BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 85.

Hirannnaiah, whose birth name is Narasimha Murthy, was born in Mysuru on February 15, 1934. Hirannaiah adopted the name of his father, who is considered to be among the stalwarts of the Kannada theatre industry when he debuted on stage as a child artiste.

Master Hirannaiah first shot to popularity with his play “Lanchavatara”, a satirical commentary on contemporary politics in the late 1960s. K. Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali, the troupe that conceptualised the play, was initially run by his father. The drama troupe has so far staged more than 11,000 shows to date.

Meanwhile, The Income-Tax department is looking into the income sources of a Bangalore auto-rickshaw driver who now lives in a Rs 1.6 crore-villa in an elite gated society in Whitefield. Nalluralli Subramani, however, attributes his good life to the largess of one of his passengers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the I-T department said the 37-year-old auto driver has been under close watch from mid-April in the light of the parliamentary elections. “We had shortlisted sources from where unaccounted money would come into play for the elections. As soon as this case reached us, we decided to go forward and search his property at Jatti Dwarakamai in Mahadevapura of Whitefield,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Bangalore News Highlights:

Elections to 63 ULBs in Karnataka on May 29

Elections to 63 urban local bodies (ULB), eight city municipal councils, 33 town municipal councils and 22 town panchayats, will be held on May 29, the State Election Commission announced. On May 29, bypolls to two wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — Kaveripura and Sagayapura, is scheduled.

Bangalore Mayor conducts a meeting with BBMP Joint Commissioners of 8 zones

Bangalore Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun reviews monsoon preparedness in Bengaluru The meeting was attended by BBMP officials from eight BBMP zones.

The mayor directed the officials to remove silt from the storm-water drains to increase their carrying capacity and ensure the free flow of water, besides maintaining constant coordination with the 64 control rooms of BBMP.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 21 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.

In an instance that shows negligence on part of the civic authorities, the Bengaluru traffic police was recently seen filling the deadly potholes in the city. The city traffic police has identified more than 350 deadly potholes, including flyovers in Bengaluru, and started pothole filling drive to avoid accidents.

Read: Bengaluru traffic cops start pothole filling drive

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

