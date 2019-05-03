Bangalore News LIVE updates: I-T department probes Bangalore auto driver;Hundreds attend Master Hirannaiah’s funeral

Bangalore LIVE News updates:

Renowned theatre artiste Master Hirannaiah passed away Thursday while undergoing treatment for liver-related complications at BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 85.

Hirannnaiah, whose birth name is Narasimha Murthy, was born in Mysuru on February 15, 1934. Hirannaiah adopted the name of his father, who is considered to be among the stalwarts of the Kannada theatre industry when he debuted on stage as a child artiste.

Master Hirannaiah first shot to popularity with his play “Lanchavatara”, a satirical commentary on contemporary politics in the late 1960s. K. Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali, the troupe that conceptualised the play, was initially run by his father. The drama troupe has so far staged more than 11,000 shows to date.

Meanwhile, The Income-Tax department is looking into the income sources of a Bangalore auto-rickshaw driver who now lives in a Rs 1.6 crore-villa in an elite gated society in Whitefield. Nalluralli Subramani, however, attributes his good life to the largess of one of his passengers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the I-T department said the 37-year-old auto driver has been under close watch from mid-April in the light of the parliamentary elections. “We had shortlisted sources from where unaccounted money would come into play for the elections. As soon as this case reached us, we decided to go forward and search his property at Jatti Dwarakamai in Mahadevapura of Whitefield,” the official said on condition of anonymity.