Bangalore News Live Updates: South India’s first Vande Bharat successfully completes trial run

Bangalore News Live Updates: The trial run of south India’s first Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted from Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru Monday. The train, according to the schedule, started at 5.50 am from the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station and reached Mysuru at 12.30 pm with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru, said railway officials.

A state government event to mark the launch of several developmental works in Byndoor, Udupi district, ran into controversy after it came to light that the Department of School Education and Literacy issued a circular directing all teachers in the Byndoor educational zone to participate in the programme. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated some projects and laid the foundation of a few others during the programme, which was held at Mullikatte Hosaadu village near Byndoor Monday.

Another stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru is now under threat of being cancelled with Right-wing group Janajagruthi Vedike urging the police to cancel permission given to noted comedian Vir Das to hold the show. A letter submitted at the Vyalikaval police station by Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson of the outfit, demanded that “(sic) this program be canceled immediately.” The comedian, according to the petition, had passed derogatory remarks against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at a show at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, which “denigrated the nation”, the outfit added