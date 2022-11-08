scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Bangalore News Live Updates: South India’s first Vande Bharat successfully completes trial run

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | November 8, 2022 9:18:00 am
Bangalore News Live Updates: The trial run of south India’s first Vande Bharat Express was successfully conducted from Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru Monday. The train, according to the schedule, started at 5.50 am from the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station and reached Mysuru at 12.30 pm with stoppages at Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru, said railway officials.

A state government event to mark the launch of several developmental works in Byndoor, Udupi district, ran into controversy after it came to light that the Department of School Education and Literacy issued a circular directing all teachers in the Byndoor educational zone to participate in the programme. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated some projects and laid the foundation of a few others during the programme, which was held at Mullikatte Hosaadu village near Byndoor Monday.

Another stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru is now under threat of being cancelled with Right-wing group Janajagruthi Vedike urging the police to cancel permission given to noted comedian Vir Das to hold the show. A letter submitted at the Vyalikaval police station by Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson of the outfit, demanded that “(sic) this program be canceled immediately.” The comedian, according to the petition, had passed derogatory remarks against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at a show at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, which “denigrated the nation”, the outfit added

From commoners to MLAs: ‘Sextortion’ continues to haunt people in Karnataka

On October 31, senior BJP legislator from Karnataka’s Chitradurga G H Thippareddy received a video call on WhatsApp from an unknown number. In the short while that the call lasted, the caller displayed the private parts of a woman to the MLA, screen-recorded the call, and sent the video to Thippareddy’s number.

This incident, which grabbed headlines in Karnataka, was among the several cases of ‘sextortion’ being reported in the state. Extorting money or other valuables is the least of concerns in such cases, as victims have even chosen to end their lives after falling prey to such traps.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:18:00 am
