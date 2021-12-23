Bangalore News Live: Anti-conversion bill to be taken up for consideration in Karnataka Assembly today

Hundreds of people from at least 40 socio-political organisations Wednesday took out a protest march in Bengaluru. (Express photo: Jithendra M)

Bengaluru Live news: The contentious “anti-conversion bill” will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Thursday, which is likely to witness stiff resistance from opposition parties, especially the Congress.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people from at least 40 socio-political organisations took out a protest march in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill. The Bill was introduced in the state Legislative Assembly Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session in Belagavi. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill while Congress leaders objected to the manner in which it was introduced. The Cabinet had cleared the Bill Monday.

In other news, the number of Omicron cases in the state touched 23 after a 26-year-old traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members tested positive for the Covid variant in Bengaluru. This comes as the Union Health Ministry directed states to reactivate Covid war rooms and enhance restrictions and surveillance. On Wednesday, the state government directed the health officials, deputy commissioners, district surveillance officials to track, trace and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of Covid 19 positive persons steadfastly.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on Dec 31 against the recent vandalisation of the statue of renowned Kannada warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.