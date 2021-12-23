Bangalore News Live: Anti-conversion bill to be taken up for consideration in Karnataka Assembly today

Bengaluru Live news: The contentious “anti-conversion bill” will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Thursday, which is likely to witness stiff resistance from opposition parties, especially the Congress.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people from at least 40 socio-political organisations took out a protest march in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill. The Bill was introduced in the state Legislative Assembly Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session in Belagavi. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill while Congress leaders objected to the manner in which it was introduced. The Cabinet had cleared the Bill Monday.
In other news, the number of Omicron cases in the state touched 23 after a 26-year-old traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members tested positive for the Covid variant in Bengaluru. This comes as the Union Health Ministry directed states to reactivate Covid war rooms and enhance restrictions and surveillance. On Wednesday, the state government directed the health officials, deputy commissioners, district surveillance officials to track, trace and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of Covid 19 positive persons steadfastly.
Meanwhile, pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on Dec 31 against the recent vandalisation of the statue of renowned Kannada warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday discussed ways to regulate the proceedings, aimed at facilitating fruitful discussion with greater participation from members, as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri reminded legislators about their responsibilities and conduct, and warned that "future generations will not forgive us".
With several legislators urging the government to hold the sessions for a longer duration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will certainly consider it in future occasions.
"This House has to think very seriously....there is pride and dignity of this House, this is the temple that fulfills the expectations and aspirations of the people, and our conduct should be befitting to it," Kageri said. (PTI)
The bill titled "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", was introduced in the assembly Tuesday. The bill was originally slated to come up for consideration on Wednesday evening, but the House with consent of all parties decided to take it up on Thursday morning. (PTI)
With the detection of four new Covid cases due to Omicron at an apartment at Koramangala in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s tally of the new variant of coronavirus has risen to 23. A 26-year-old traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members have been tested positive for Omicron.
Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that the UK traveller flew to Bengaluru with a negative RT-PCR certificate on December 12. (Read more)
The Karnataka government has reduced the tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from the existing 28% to 18%, with effect from Jan 1, 2022.
The Karnataka government has issued notification slashing the tax rate by the Finance Department.
Last week, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had reduced ATF prices.The government move to reduce ATF price is expected to help airlines operating out of the Bengaluru International Airport.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on December 31 against the recent vandalisation of the statue of renowned Kannada warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.
The statue was allegedly defaced by activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). A series of retaliatory skirmishes have taken place in recent days between Kannada and Marathi activists in parts of Karnataka as well as Maharashtra. (Read more)
Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado said, “Karnataka is a progressive state in the country and has to give out a message to others that it is open to privacy, dignity and human rights.”
Hundreds of people from at least 40 socio-political organisations Wednesday took out a protest march in Bengaluru against the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill. The march commenced from Mysore Bank Circle and ended at Freedom Park. (Read more)
