Bangalore News Live: Karnataka reports 405 new Covid-19 cases, four related deaths

A health worker conducts testing of commuters amid fear of spread of Omicron Covid variant, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru Live news: Karnataka on Friday witnessed a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as it registered 405 new cases, taking the state’s total tally of infections to 3,003,969. The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 7,251.

On Friday, while Bengaluru Urban logged 254 new cases, other places like Bengaluru rural witnessed 1 case, Dakshina Kannada saw 20 cases, Kodagu reported 12 cases, Mysuru 13 cases, Uttara Kannada 32 cases, Kolara 18 cases, Tumakuru 16 cases and Udupi 13 cases.

Meanwhile, after Karnataka witnessed attacks on churches and prayer halls in the last few months, few right-wing activists allegedly engaged in a verbal duel with the management of a Christian convent in Mandya district over the celebration of Christmas in a school.

In other news, Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP limits) has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 per cent Covid 19 vaccination coverage. Kodagu which has vaccinated 90 per cent of its target population is the next district, inching close to the 100 per cent mark.