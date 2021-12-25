scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Bangalore News Live: Karnataka reports 405 new Covid-19 cases, four related deaths

🔴 Bangalore active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, 25 December: In other news, Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP limits) has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 per cent Covid 19 vaccination coverage.

Updated: December 25, 2021 9:33:48 am
A health worker conducts testing of commuters amid fear of spread of Omicron Covid variant, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru Live news: Karnataka on Friday witnessed a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as it registered 405 new cases, taking the state’s total tally of infections to 3,003,969. The total number of active Covid cases in the state stands at 7,251.

On Friday, while Bengaluru Urban logged 254 new cases, other places like Bengaluru rural witnessed 1 case, Dakshina Kannada saw 20 cases, Kodagu reported 12 cases, Mysuru 13 cases, Uttara Kannada 32 cases, Kolara 18 cases, Tumakuru 16 cases and Udupi 13 cases.

Meanwhile, after Karnataka witnessed attacks on churches and prayer halls in the last few months, few right-wing activists allegedly engaged in a verbal duel with the management of a Christian convent in Mandya district over the celebration of Christmas in a school.

In other news, Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP limits) has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 per cent Covid 19 vaccination coverage. Kodagu which has vaccinated 90 per cent of its target population is the next district, inching close to the 100 per cent mark.

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka reports 405 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; Bengaluru Urban achieves 100% vaccination coverage; Bengaluru: Govt scraps earlier plan, to build ground level Metro depot at Challaghatta; Follow live updates here.

09:29 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Karnataka reports 405 new Covid-19 cases, four related deaths

Karnataka on Friday witnessed a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as it registered 405 new cases, taking the state’s total tally of infections to 3,003,969. The total number of active Covid cases in the state is 7,251.

On Friday, while Bengaluru Urban logged 254 new cases, other places like Bengaluru rural witnessed 1 case, Dakshina Kannada saw 20 cases, Kodagu reported 12 cases, Mysuru 13 cases, Uttara Kannada 32 cases, Kolara 18 cases, Tumakuru 16 cases and Udupi 13 cases.

The state health department stated that four new deaths were also recorded. Of them, two were from Bengaluru and one each from Belagavi and Mysuru.

The Karnataka government has decided to construct a ground level Metro depot by scrapping the earlier plan of an elevated depot at Challaghatta across NICE Road and along Mysuru Road. A high-powered committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, with representatives of all transport bodies, including Directorate of Urban Land Transport, recently took a unanimous decision on the issue, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials.

Bengaluru: Govt scraps earlier plan, to build ground level Metro depot at Challaghatta

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru has arrested an African drug trafficker and seized drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore. NCB Bengaluru Zonal director Amit Ghawate Friday identified the the arrested as Benjamin Sunday. He is wanted in two Chennai drug seizures and involved in 2 Australian drug seizures, said the director. We have been able to seize 968 gram of Amphetamine and 2.889 kg of Ephedrine, Ghawate added.

Bengaluru NCB arrests drug trafficker, seizes drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

