Bangalore News Live Updates: Petitioners moves SC challenging Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban; BJP hails verdict

Bengaluru: Police personnel at the entrance of Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state, saying that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (March 15) upheld the restriction on Muslim women wearing a hijab in educational institutions. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa, held that the right to wear a hijab is not constitutionally protected. Condensing the submissions made during the 11-day hearing in February, the High Court said that it had formulated four broad questions, taking a holistic view of the matter. The court answered all four questions in negative.

Religion has been at the centre of human societal existence since time immemorial. Religion is, and has always been, an indispensable and ineffaceable part of our lives. The Karnataka High Court’s much-awaited judgment on hijab has upheld the state government’s circular of February 5. The 129-page judgment is on the expected lines with the three-judge full bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi discussing at length the doctrine of essentiality and how hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam, and, therefore, concluding that the petitioners’ arguments against hijab are liable to rejection.

Strangely, the learned judges made no reference whatsoever to the acceptance of the review of the Sabarimala judgment (2018) and framing of seven questions by the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court. The Sabarimala review (2020) clearly shows that the Supreme Court itself is in doubt about the correctness of the essentiality doctrine and whether courts should assume the role of clergy. The judgment is also historic as it has given much importance to discipline and control over liberty and diversity: The high court has upheld the dress code because it would promote harmony.

OPINION | The problem with the hijab ruling