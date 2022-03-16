scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Bangalore News Live Updates: Petitioners moves SC challenging Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban; BJP hails verdict

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Hijab Ruling Today News Live, 16 Mar:

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: March 16, 2022 9:00:02 am
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging the ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state, saying that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates Today: Hours after the Karnataka High Court delivered its 129-page judgment, a Muslim student from the state approached the Supreme Court against the order, saying it had “failed to note that the right to wear a hijab comes under the ambit of ‘expression’ and is thus protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution”. The student, Niba Naaz, said in her plea that the right to wear a hijab is also protected by right to conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution, which is an individual right, and that the ‘Essential Religious Practices Test’ ought not to have been applied by the High Court.

Stating that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms. Hailing the order, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday said the verdict should be seen in the context of women empowerment without politicising the issue.

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged people to cooperate with the government in implementing the High Court verdict on the hijab ban, but the Muslim students who had challenged the ban vowed not to attend college till they get “justice”.

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka High Court upholds hijab ban in class: Not essential to Islam; As Bommai appeals for harmony, students say won’t attend college; Hijab ban: Plea filed in SC challenging Karnataka HC verdict; Follow latest updates here.

09:00 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to today's Bangalore live blog. We bring to you the latest developments on the Hijab row in Karnataka and all the updates from Bengaluru today. Stay tuned!

Bengaluru: Police personnel at the entrance of Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on scarfs in educational institutions in the state, saying that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (March 15) upheld the restriction on Muslim women wearing a hijab in educational institutions. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa, held that the right to wear a hijab is not constitutionally protected. Condensing the submissions made during the 11-day hearing in February, the High Court said that it had formulated four broad questions, taking a holistic view of the matter. The court answered all four questions in negative.

EXPLAINED | Four questions in Karnataka HC’s hijab judgment, and why the court upheld Govt’s position

Religion has been at the centre of human societal existence since time immemorial. Religion is, and has always been, an indispensable and ineffaceable part of our lives. The Karnataka High Court’s much-awaited judgment on hijab has upheld the state government’s circular of February 5. The 129-page judgment is on the expected lines with the three-judge full bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi discussing at length the doctrine of essentiality and how hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam, and, therefore, concluding that the petitioners’ arguments against hijab are liable to rejection.

Strangely, the learned judges made no reference whatsoever to the acceptance of the review of the Sabarimala judgment (2018) and framing of seven questions by the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court. The Sabarimala review (2020) clearly shows that the Supreme Court itself is in doubt about the correctness of the essentiality doctrine and whether courts should assume the role of clergy. The judgment is also historic as it has given much importance to discipline and control over liberty and diversity: The high court has upheld the dress code because it would promote harmony.

OPINION | The problem with the hijab ruling

