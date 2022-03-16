Bangalore News Live Updates: Petitioners moves SC challenging Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban; BJP hails verdict

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates Today: Hours after the Karnataka High Court delivered its 129-page judgment, a Muslim student from the state approached the Supreme Court against the order, saying it had “failed to note that the right to wear a hijab comes under the ambit of ‘expression’ and is thus protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution”. The student, Niba Naaz, said in her plea that the right to wear a hijab is also protected by right to conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution, which is an individual right, and that the ‘Essential Religious Practices Test’ ought not to have been applied by the High Court.
Stating that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls studying in pre-university colleges in Udupi seeking the right to wear hijabs in classrooms. Hailing the order, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday said the verdict should be seen in the context of women empowerment without politicising the issue.
Also, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged people to cooperate with the government in implementing the High Court verdict on the hijab ban, but the Muslim students who had challenged the ban vowed not to attend college till they get “justice”.
