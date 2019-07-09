Bangalore news LIVE updates: High political drama continues in Karnataka; SIT arrests Bengaluru DC for taking bribe in IMA scam case

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) case Monday arrested Bengaluru (Urban) Deputy Commissioner BM Vijayshankar on charges of receiving Rs 1.5 crore cash from absconding IMA chief Mansoor Khan to bail him out of the scam.

The two independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh resigning from the Kumaraswamy cabinet and extending support to the BJP has reduced the Karnataka coalition government to a minority, while there are speculations that senior Congress leader Roshan Baig might be the next turncoat to make way to the BJP camp.

High drama is expected to continue in and outside the state capital, Bengaluru, as the political crisis in Karnataka continues to take centre stage on the fourth day since MLAs started tendering mass resignations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Monday accused governor Vajubhai Vala of encouraging horse trading following a flurry of resignations by Congress and JD(S) legislators threatening the existence of the coalition government in the State.

"Our governor when the MLAs went to submit their resignations to him, there was no necessity for him to chit-chat with them for two hours," he told reporters.

At the same time, citizens in Bengaluru have mixed reactions to the ongoing political developments in Karnataka. While some criticise the political developments which are uncalled for, some express their ignorance towards knowing internal politics played among parties in power and in the opposition.

Among the citizens who are quite well-read and vocal on the political developments in the state is Richard Rego, an academician hailing from Mangaluru. He believes that the current political scenario in the state is an "unfortunate" affair. He says while some (from the opposition) are trying to destabilise the government, our ruling MLAs have failed to understand why they were elected. "This is a murder of democracy. They (MLAs who resigned) are switching for their greed for power and money," he told Indianexpress.com.

At the same time, Jaya Francis, a wellness coach, opines that the citizens have reached a point where they are quite confused on a deciding who to trust. "The facilities from the government fail to reach the doors of the common man. Whoever bridges the government to the poor and the common man will turn out to be great," she says.

