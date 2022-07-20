Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the Backward Classes Commission’s report on the Maratha community’s demand for reservation. The chief minister, in his address at a function to inaugurate the Maratha Communities Development Corporation, said the state government is responsive to the demand of the community to include it under Category 2A, instead of the present Category 3B. “The state government is considering the proposal. Action would be initiated in this regard after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission,” he said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka government has decided to create the ‘Mysuru Dasara’ brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Addressing reporters after chairing the meeting of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2022 High Level Committee, he said it has been decided that the Mysuru Dasara emblem should be published in all government advertisements, notifications and social media platforms.
In other news, as the learning-recovery programme is currently underway for students from classes 1 to 9, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over. He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Stay tuned