Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates Today 20 July 2022: Meanwhile, Karnataka government has decided to create the 'Mysuru Dasara' brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 20, 2022 8:58:27 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI/File)

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday that action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the Backward Classes Commission’s report on the Maratha community’s demand for reservation. The chief minister, in his address at a function to inaugurate the Maratha Communities Development Corporation, said the state government is responsive to the demand of the community to include it under Category 2A, instead of the present Category 3B. “The state government is considering the proposal. Action would be initiated in this regard after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government has decided to create the ‘Mysuru Dasara’ brand and go for an international publicity campaign to make it a major global event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, PTI reported. Addressing reporters after chairing the meeting of Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2022 High Level Committee, he said it has been decided that the Mysuru Dasara emblem should be published in all government advertisements, notifications and social media platforms.

In other news, as the learning-recovery programme is currently underway for students from classes 1 to 9, Karnataka School Education minister BC Nagesh said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 model will be introduced once it is over. He also said mainstream subjects will be introduced in madrasas on the lines of the decision taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Live Blog

Bangalore News Live Updates: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says; Karnataka to go for international publicity campaign for brand Mysuru Dasara

08:58 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Stay tuned

The health authorities of Dakshina Kannada have isolated co-passengers of the 31-year-old man from Kannur who is infected with monkeypox, said officials on Tuesday. The person had arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13. District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Jagadeesh told The Indian Express that out of 11 co-passengers from Dakshina Kannada, nine have been isolated and two are being traced since they gave wrong addresses to the authorities.

Jagadeesh added, “The person travelled from MIA to Kerala in a private vehicle and on July 15, he found rashes on his body. He consulted a doctor and was admitted to a hospital in Kannur. A total of 191 passengers were in the aircraft along with the infected man.”

Human fatalities due to elephant attacks are on the rise in Karnataka. In the past three years 69 people in the state have died of jumbo attacks, according to the statistics presented by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in the Lok Sabha Monday. The deaths are a pointer to the increasing man-animal conflicts due to decreasing animal corridor. The Karnataka forest department on Monday fitted radio collars around the neck of two elephants in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, in order to mitigate man-animal conflict in the villages and buffer areas surrounding the sanctuary. The Karnataka Forest Department last month directed the Hassan forest division to consult the agriculture department and submit a proposal regarding commissioning of a multi-disciplinary study to explore the changes in cropping pattern. The study would look at the changes with an aim to bring down man-animal conflict in Hassan district.

