Bangalore News Live: Will act on demand for Maratha reservation as per constitutional provisions, CM Bommai says

The health authorities of Dakshina Kannada have isolated co-passengers of the 31-year-old man from Kannur who is infected with monkeypox, said officials on Tuesday. The person had arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from Dubai on July 13. District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Jagadeesh told The Indian Express that out of 11 co-passengers from Dakshina Kannada, nine have been isolated and two are being traced since they gave wrong addresses to the authorities.

Jagadeesh added, “The person travelled from MIA to Kerala in a private vehicle and on July 15, he found rashes on his body. He consulted a doctor and was admitted to a hospital in Kannur. A total of 191 passengers were in the aircraft along with the infected man.”

Human fatalities due to elephant attacks are on the rise in Karnataka. In the past three years 69 people in the state have died of jumbo attacks, according to the statistics presented by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in the Lok Sabha Monday. The deaths are a pointer to the increasing man-animal conflicts due to decreasing animal corridor. The Karnataka forest department on Monday fitted radio collars around the neck of two elephants in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, in order to mitigate man-animal conflict in the villages and buffer areas surrounding the sanctuary. The Karnataka Forest Department last month directed the Hassan forest division to consult the agriculture department and submit a proposal regarding commissioning of a multi-disciplinary study to explore the changes in cropping pattern. The study would look at the changes with an aim to bring down man-animal conflict in Hassan district.