Bangalore News Live Updates: All Muslims, Christians will be with RSS in future, says Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Friday, March 25, 2022
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News, News Latest Updates, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today Updates: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution countering Tamil Nadu's similar move regarding the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

Updated: March 25, 2022 9:26:10 am
Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates:  Karnataka Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa Thursday declared in the Assembly that all Muslims and Christians in the country will associate themselves with the RSS in the future, sparking an outcry. The statement came after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan that the day is not far when everyone will have to accept RSS as “our RSS”, which Congress legislators opposed.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage fuelling a Covid surge in several East and Southeast Asian and European countries, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council that India was likely to witness a fourth wave of the pandemic in August. Later Sudhakar told reporters that a mathematical model prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had predicted a fourth wave in August. In other news, Karnataka Minister for Religious Endowments has asked all the temples under the Muzrai Department to mark Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu New Year, as a ‘Dharmika Dina’ (religious day). Also, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that negligence in addressing a complaint had led to Wednesday’s transformer blast in Bengaluru that claimed the lives of a man and his daughter.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution countering Tamil Nadu’s similar move regarding the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. While exerting pressure on the Centre to give necessary clearances for the project, the resolution also urges it not to finalise the DPR under the ‘Peninsular River Development Plan’ without the state’s consent, and not to give approval for Tamil Nadu’s “illegal” projects.

09:26 (IST)25 Mar 2022
‘Fourth Covid wave likely in August; caution must till WHO says pandemic is over’

Amid reports of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage fuelling a Covid surge in several East and Southeast Asian and European countries, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council that India was likely to witness a fourth wave of the pandemic in August. Later Sudhakar told reporters that a mathematical model prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had predicted a fourth wave in August.

“We are geared up to face any kind of situation given we have the experience of the past three waves. Our health infrastructure is augmented and the vaccination programme is unprecedented. Even those above 12 years of age are getting vaccinated now. The variant BA.2 was first reported in the Philippines and now this has spread to 40 countries,” he said. Read more

09:09 (IST)25 Mar 2022
All Muslims, Christians will be with RSS in future, says Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa Thursday declared in the Assembly that all Muslims and Christians in the country will associate themselves with the RSS in the future, sparking an outcry. The statement came after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan that the day is not far when everyone will have to accept RSS as “our RSS”, which Congress legislators opposed.

08:53 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to the Bangalore live blog by the Indian Express. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the city and Karnataka. Stay tuned!

In an effort to make railway stations more accessible for differently-abled passengers, the NGO Samarthanam Trust has joined hands with the South Western Railways and the private firm Sapiens to provide special services at four major railway stations in Bengaluru.

The project aims to provide Braille maps, signage, ticket counters, platform indicators, portable ramps, railings, modified toilets and special waiting rooms for the differently-abled passengers at the KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Whitefield, and Baiyappanahalli stations in Bengaluru.

READ | Four railway stations in Bengaluru to be equipped for differently abled persons

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 has directed the deputy commissioner of Shivamogga to complete the mutation of 1,08,747.35 hectares of forest land expeditiously.

The court gave the order while hearing a writ petition filed by social activist Gireesh Achar which mentioned that in respect of Shivamogga district circle the total notified forest area is 3,61,229.86 hectares of which the total area mutated in the RTC is 2,52,482.51 hectares. However, 1,08,747.35 hectares of the forest land was yet to be mutated. The petitioner said the Bhadravathi forest division and Shivamogga forest division of the district should file an appeal against the illegal grant of forest land in respect of mutation in Shivamogga circle.

READ | Complete mutation of over 1 lakh hectares of forest land: Karnataka HC to Shivamogga official

Karnataka health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Tuberculosis has been detected among several people who have recovered from COVID-19 and the government has sought a detailed report on this.

Speaking at an event organized by the Health Department on the occasion of World TB Day on Thursday, he said, “For the first time in India, Tuberculosis screening has been conducted by the government for those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. Among 25 lakh people who were tested, 144 people were found to have Tuberculosis. These people have contracted Tuberculosis after recovering COVID-19. So, the government has sought a detailed report on the incidence of TB in Covid-19 recovered patients. The State government is committed to make Karnataka TB free by 2025.”

READ | Tuberculosis being detected among those recovering from Covid-19: Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.