Bangalore News Live Updates: All Muslims, Christians will be with RSS in future, says Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa Thursday declared in the Assembly that all Muslims and Christians in the country will associate themselves with the RSS in the future, sparking an outcry. The statement came after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan that the day is not far when everyone will have to accept RSS as “our RSS”, which Congress legislators opposed.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-lineage fuelling a Covid surge in several East and Southeast Asian and European countries, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council that India was likely to witness a fourth wave of the pandemic in August. Later Sudhakar told reporters that a mathematical model prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, had predicted a fourth wave in August. In other news, Karnataka Minister for Religious Endowments has asked all the temples under the Muzrai Department to mark Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu New Year, as a ‘Dharmika Dina’ (religious day). Also, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said that negligence in addressing a complaint had led to Wednesday’s transformer blast in Bengaluru that claimed the lives of a man and his daughter.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution countering Tamil Nadu’s similar move regarding the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. While exerting pressure on the Centre to give necessary clearances for the project, the resolution also urges it not to finalise the DPR under the ‘Peninsular River Development Plan’ without the state’s consent, and not to give approval for Tamil Nadu’s “illegal” projects.