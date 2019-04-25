Bangalore News Live Updates: DCM G Parameshwara reviews monsoon preparedness; Bangalore traffic police to conduct a workshop about the dangers of reckless driving

Bangalore News LIVE updates:
Three days after the terrifying serial blasts in Colombo, the final rites of the victims from Karnataka was conducted. The mortal remains of the seven JD(S) workers, arrived in Bengaluru from Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
The bodies were flown from Colombo to Bangalore international airport in separate flights and taken to their homes to allow the public to pay homage before the last rites. JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara paid last respects to victims.
The mortal remains were of of KG Hanumantharayappa, KM Lakshminarayana, M Rangappa, H Shivakumar, A Maregowda, H Puttaraju and LG Ramesh.
As the model code of conduct in place for the elections is withdrawn, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, held a review meeting of monsoon preparedness in Bangalore. After the meeting, Parameshwara, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister said, he has instructed the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that the city is not crippled by heavy rainfall.
“The BBMP is clearing encroached drains, out of the 840-km stormwater drain network in the city, silt has been cleared for 400 km and the preventive wall has been built. Work on rest of the drains is under way,” he said. G Parameshwara also instructed the BBMP officials to speed up the ongoing white topping work to decongest traffic in the city.
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 23 and 35 degree Celsius respectively.
Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore
Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Unhealthy. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near Peenya, city railway station and BTM Layout.
Traffic police to conduct a workshop about the dangers of reckless driving
KR Puram traffic police in Bangalore will conduct a workshop on Friday for youngsters and their parents about the dangers of reckless driving and performing bike stunts on the streets.
Bescom to start pre-monsoon works in Bengaluru
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company(Bescom) will start pre-monsoon works in Bengaluru. The Bescom will take up work such as — trimming trees, refurbishing transformer centres, and roping in the additional workforce to hear complaints and deal with emergency maintenance work.
Sri Lanka bomb blast victim treated at Manipal Hospital
Purushotham Reddy, a victim who survived serial blast in Sri Lanka, was brought to the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore after being airlifted from Colombo. Purushotham Reddy (45) is the brother-in-law of S R Nagaraj, who was among the dead at the Shangri-La Hotel attack on Easter day.