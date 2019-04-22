Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bangalore’s Bellandur lake spews high toxic foam again after rain

Bangalore LIVE News Today:

From the last two days infamous Bangalore’s Bellandur lake, has started to froth with toxic foam.

The Bellandur Lake began frothing again after a moderate rain on Thursday night, spewing thick foam around its peripheral areas. The lake has spilt foam many times in the recent past and also caught fire on several occasions.

Shonali Singh, a local resident and member of the Citizen Watch Group, told, Indianexpress.com, “despite Sluice Gates and promises by authorities, with a little rains Bellandur Lake froths again. No changes on the ground at the Lake.”

“Things would only get worse in the lake with the intensifying rainfall during the monsoon,” she said, referring to the past when vehicles parked on the roadside were coated with the foam by the lake.

The National Green Tribunal(NGT) has issued several directions to the state government to take measures to revive one of the oldest and largest lakes in Bengaluru. According to the Karnataka Lake Development Authority, Bellandur Lake is the largest of the 262 lakes in the city which accumulates about 40 per cent of the Bengaluru’s sewage water.

The local residents urged the government to take up the process of installing the sewage treatment plants in the Bellandur lake.