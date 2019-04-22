Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bangalore’s Bellandur lake spews high toxic foam again after rain

Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Bangalore’s Bellandur lake spews high toxic foam again after rainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-updates-bengaluru-bellandur-lake-weather-traffic-5687601/
From the last two days infamous Bangalore’s Bellandur lake, has started to froth with toxic foam.
The Bellandur Lake began frothing again after a moderate rain on Thursday night, spewing thick foam around its peripheral areas. The lake has spilt foam many times in the recent past and also caught fire on several occasions.
Shonali Singh, a local resident and member of the Citizen Watch Group, told, Indianexpress.com, “despite Sluice Gates and promises by authorities, with a little rains Bellandur Lake froths again. No changes on the ground at the Lake.”
“Things would only get worse in the lake with the intensifying rainfall during the monsoon,” she said, referring to the past when vehicles parked on the roadside were coated with the foam by the lake.
The National Green Tribunal(NGT) has issued several directions to the state government to take measures to revive one of the oldest and largest lakes in Bengaluru. According to the Karnataka Lake Development Authority, Bellandur Lake is the largest of the 262 lakes in the city which accumulates about 40 per cent of the Bengaluru’s sewage water.
The local residents urged the government to take up the process of installing the sewage treatment plants in the Bellandur lake.
Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore
Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near Peenya or Bapuji Nagar, while it is at moderate levels near City Railway Station and Hebbal
Bangalore University: 54th Convocation Day celebrations
Bangalore University-54th Convocation Day celebrations, Chief Guest: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala
Venue: Jnanajyothi Hall, Palace Road, Central College
Time: 11 am.
Campaigning for the third phase of elections concludes
The Public campaigning for polling in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka concluded on Sunday, Northern part of Karnataka will go to polls on April 23, in the third phase of elections across the country.
I completed the campaign for Karnataka 2019 at Nargund with a message to all young voters of my state.
Youths thrown out of bus for demanding alternative arrangement
Two youths were allegedly assaulted and thrown out of Bengaluru-bound private bus for demanding alternative arrangement after the vehicle broke down in Kerala.
No mass deletion of names from voters’ list in Bangalore: EC
After Karnataka BJP wrote to the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar clarified that mass indiscriminate deletion of names from the voters’ list in Bengaluru has not happened as alleged by the BJP.
Bangalore's Bellandur Lake began frothing again
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
For the past four days, Bangalore has been receiving pre-monsoon rains, and the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), as a precautionary measure, has set up rain gauges at 10 locations in Bangalore. According to the officials, rain gauges will provide rain-related information every 15 minutes which will help the Bangalore civic body to take precaution measures during rain.
To tackle the rain-related damages, the BBMP will set up 60 new control rooms in the subdivision to respond to the complaints from the citizens. Presently the BBMP has nine control room in the eight zones including BBMP head office.
Meanwhile, the city residents can get alert on thunderstorms during rain by the mobile app called ‘Sidilu’ (thunderstorm), which aims to provide alerts 45 minutes prior to a thunderstorm to prevent casualties. The app is developed by KSNDMC is available free of cost for download on Android and iOS platforms.
Bangalore Weather
Weather at 8 am in Bangalore: 26-degree celsius
