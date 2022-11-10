Bangalore news Live Updates: AIMIM gets municipal nod for Tipu Jayanti event at Hubbali Idgah ground

Bangalore news Live Updates, 10 Nov 2022: The BJP-ruled Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on Wednesday allowed Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Hubli’s Idgah ground on Thursday. An application for the permission was submitted by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samata Sainik Dal. The decision to grant permission was taken in a meeting that was attended by all stakeholders, and members and chairperson of the civic body’s standing committee.
Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi Wednesday withdrew his remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ and tendered an apology to those who were hurt by his remarks. In a letter sent to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi urged him to set up an inquiry committee to probe those who “conspired to defame” him by “misinterpreting” his remarks made at an event in Chikkodi. “The word ‘Hindu’ is derived from Persian. How did it come to India? The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty,” Jarkiholi had said on November 6.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate an airport terminal, flag off two trains and unveil a 108m bronze statue. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is busy filling up potholes ahead of the visit of the prime minister, who will be in the Karnataka capital between 10am and 2pm. Traffic is likely to be hit as police are expected to impose restrictions.
"It is a crime of HDMC that has allowed to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. We will be staging a protest against corporation. The present BJP government which banned Tipu Jayanti is now allowing to celebrate it. For the sake of power, BJP is ready to do everything," Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik.
AIMIM Dharwad district joint secretary Vijay M Guntral reported to Indian Express that the celebrations for Tipu Jayanti will take place between 10am and 12 noon abiding by the restrictions and guidelines laid by Hubballi-Dharwad Muncipal Corporation (HDMC). Police permission has been secured as well for the event.
The 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Friday is the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city," as per 'World Book of Records'.
Called the "Statue of Prosperity," it has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru. "A matter of pride for us that the Statue of Prosperity is the first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city as per World Book of Records. An apt tribute to Bengaluru's founder Kempegowda. Standing at 108 ft, it symbolises his vision of a Global City," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted along with a certificate from 'World Book of Records' on Wednesday. (PTI)