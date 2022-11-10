Bangalore news Live Updates: AIMIM gets municipal nod for Tipu Jayanti event at Hubbali Idgah ground

The decision to grant permission was taken in a meeting that was attended by all stakeholders, and members and chairperson of the civic body’s standing committee. ((Express Photo/Aaron Pereira)

Bangalore news Live Updates, 10 Nov 2022: The BJP-ruled Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) on Wednesday allowed Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Hubli’s Idgah ground on Thursday. An application for the permission was submitted by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samata Sainik Dal. The decision to grant permission was taken in a meeting that was attended by all stakeholders, and members and chairperson of the civic body’s standing committee.

Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi Wednesday withdrew his remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ and tendered an apology to those who were hurt by his remarks. In a letter sent to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi urged him to set up an inquiry committee to probe those who “conspired to defame” him by “misinterpreting” his remarks made at an event in Chikkodi. “The word ‘Hindu’ is derived from Persian. How did it come to India? The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty,” Jarkiholi had said on November 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate an airport terminal, flag off two trains and unveil a 108m bronze statue. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is busy filling up potholes ahead of the visit of the prime minister, who will be in the Karnataka capital between 10am and 2pm. Traffic is likely to be hit as police are expected to impose restrictions.