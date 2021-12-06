scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Bangalore News Live: Karnataka reports 456 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

🔴 Bangalore news live updates: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 6, 2021 10:27:34 am
karnataka bangalore omicron covidHealth worker collect data from commuters at KSR station amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bangalore live news: Karnataka Sunday reported 456 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, according to the state’s health department. Bengaluru Urban had the highest number of cases with 256 fresh infections and two deaths.

Atleast 69 people, including 59 students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19 infection as the active caseload in the cluster rose further on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed. The state has so far detected 2 Omicron-related cases, the first two in the country.

In other news, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for the violation of traffic rules. This is being done to reduce expenses. A police officer said that in case the vehicle owner did not receive the notice, traffic cops would have to go out in search of the owner and serve him/her the notice.

More from Bangalore

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news from Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you all the live updates on the latest political developments, Omicron, Covid-19, weather, and more.

10:27 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Bengaluru: Vehicle owners to get SMS notices for traffic violations

In an attempt to reduce expenses, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for the violation of traffic rules.

On Saturday, Joint Commissioner Police (Traffic) Ravinkanthe Gowda BR said that on an average 20,000 notices are issued daily in the city. He added that earlier traffic-violation notices were sent through the postal department and each notice used to cost them Rs 4.50, including printing and postal charges. Read more 

10:07 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Ahead of Dec 10 legislative council polls, JDS, BJP move closer

The November 30 photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Devegowda by his hand before the two held a “cordial meeting” at Parliament House have put the spotlight on the two parties ahead of a crucial Vidhan Parishad election scheduled for December 10.

The ruling BJP and the opposition JDS have shared a blow hot, blow cold relationship in Karnataka ever since the latter parted ways with the Congress in July 2019 – after their alliance government fell apart due to defections to the BJP. Read more

10:04 (IST)06 Dec 2021
Karnataka reports 456 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka Sunday reported 456 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, according to the state's health department. Atleast 69 people, including 59 students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19 infection as the active caseload in the cluster rose further on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed. The state has so far detected 2 Omicron-related cases, the first two in the country.

The November 30 photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Devegowda by his hand before the two held a “cordial meeting” at Parliament House have put the spotlight on the two parties ahead of a crucial Vidhan Parishad election scheduled for December 10.

The ruling BJP and the opposition JDS have shared a blow hot, blow cold relationship in Karnataka ever since the latter parted ways with the Congress in July 2019 – after their alliance government fell apart due to defections to the BJP. But now, with elections to 25 seats in the state legislative council, the JDS has seemingly decided to drop its stance of equidistance from the BJP and the Congress and to throw in its lot with the ruling BJP.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.