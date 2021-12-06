Bangalore News Live: Karnataka reports 456 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Health worker collect data from commuters at KSR station amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bangalore live news: Karnataka Sunday reported 456 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, according to the state’s health department. Bengaluru Urban had the highest number of cases with 256 fresh infections and two deaths.

Atleast 69 people, including 59 students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19 infection as the active caseload in the cluster rose further on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed. The state has so far detected 2 Omicron-related cases, the first two in the country.

In other news, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for the violation of traffic rules. This is being done to reduce expenses. A police officer said that in case the vehicle owner did not receive the notice, traffic cops would have to go out in search of the owner and serve him/her the notice.

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.