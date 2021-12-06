Bangalore News Live: Karnataka reports 456 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Bangalore live news: Karnataka Sunday reported 456 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths, according to the state’s health department. Bengaluru Urban had the highest number of cases with 256 fresh infections and two deaths.
Atleast 69 people, including 59 students of a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district tested positive for Covid-19 infection as the active caseload in the cluster rose further on Sunday, officials of the health and family welfare department confirmed. The state has so far detected 2 Omicron-related cases, the first two in the country.
In other news, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched a pilot scheme under which SMS alerts will be sent to vehicle owners for the violation of traffic rules. This is being done to reduce expenses. A police officer said that in case the vehicle owner did not receive the notice, traffic cops would have to go out in search of the owner and serve him/her the notice.
Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.
On Saturday, Joint Commissioner Police (Traffic) Ravinkanthe Gowda BR said that on an average 20,000 notices are issued daily in the city. He added that earlier traffic-violation notices were sent through the postal department and each notice used to cost them Rs 4.50, including printing and postal charges. Read more
The November 30 photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo H D Devegowda by his hand before the two held a “cordial meeting” at Parliament House have put the spotlight on the two parties ahead of a crucial Vidhan Parishad election scheduled for December 10.
The ruling BJP and the opposition JDS have shared a blow hot, blow cold relationship in Karnataka ever since the latter parted ways with the Congress in July 2019 – after their alliance government fell apart due to defections to the BJP. Read more
