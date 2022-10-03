scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to reach Karnataka today for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru News Live Updates, October 3, 2022: The duo are expected to arrive in Mysuru by evening and visit Chamundeshwari Temple before heading to a resort near Madikeri in the Kodagu district.

By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: October 3, 2022 10:36:14 am
Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi are expected to join ongoing nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by Congress, in Karnataka. (FILE)

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh in connection with the Young Indian Limited and National Herald case, asking the duo to appear before the probe agency on October 7.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Centre in Badanavalu in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, Rahul said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule. The BJP’s ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms, said Rahul Gandhi.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, four women were washed away in a stream while trying to cross a submerged bridge in Karnataka’s Koppal district, said officials. The police confirmed the death of three of the women after recovering their bodies and said that search operations to find the fourth woman were going on.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka for Bharat Jodo Yatra; ED summons D K Shivakumar in National Herald case; Follow latest updates here

10:23 (IST)03 Oct 2022
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to reach Karnataka today for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The duo are expected to arrive in Mysuru by evening and visit Chamundeshwari Temple before heading to a resort near Madikeri in the Kodagu district. Rahul will join the two as the yatra will break for two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. (Read More)

10:17 (IST)03 Oct 2022
Bengaluru Weather: Generally cloudy sky with light rain likely today

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain likely on Monday. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

10:13 (IST)03 Oct 2022
In Pics: Fourth day of the Karnataka leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Express Photo

10:09 (IST)03 Oct 2022
Upparahalli village in Karnataka's Ballari district declared as alcohol free village.

Upparahalli village in Karnataka's Ballari district has been declared as alcohol free village. Such decision was taken by the villagers where consumption and sale of alcohol is totall banned. If any villager is found violating the tune, the village head will penalise such person, said a villager. 


The decision comes after several complaints of quarrely and disputes among relatives had come up due to alcohol addiction.

How a small Karnataka village took Mahatma Gandhi by surprise with its Khadi movement: Story of Badanavalu

On the occasion of the 153rd Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation at Badanavalu village in Karnataka and vowed to unify India. What is the historical significance of this small village, located around 33 km away from Mysore, which had pleasantly surprised even Mahatma Gandhi?

Badanavalu houses a spinning centre popularly known as Badanavalu Khadi Kendra. Mysuru king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar established it in 1927 as part of the Swadeshi movement. It began operations with four Dalit women and an aim to uplift the economic conditions of Dalits.

According to Professor Nirmal Raj of Mangalore University, the centre, which at one point had 60 women and nine male weavers and an investment of Rs 3,500, was making Khadi worth Rs 50,000 by 1932. This meteoric rise of the Swadeshi establishment impressed Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1932, Mahatma Gandhi visited Badanavalu and the Khadi centre operating on 7.5 acres. Historians say that he came to Badanavalu after his follower Tagadur Ramachandra Rao insisted him to and he appreciated the message the centre sent to the society. To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's visit, the centre later installed his statue on the campus.

Lakes of Bengaluru: The recent showers filled this lake to its brim and unearthed a network of choked drains

Spread in 11.07 acre, the Lakshmisagara lake located in Lakshmisagara village adjoining Chandapura in Bengaluru was filled to the brim with rain water on August 30 for the first time in 25 years after the unprecedented rainfall in the month of August. Once known for lotus flowers blooming in the lake, local villagers have highlighted the worsening condition of the lake and pointed out that there have been encroachments of the lake by private parties.

The waste weir of this lake was in a dilapidated condition and even the drains connecting the lake were choked for decades. Captain Santhosh Kumar (Retd), founder of Anekal Environment Protection Federation, said, “This is what I call the power of nature. The waste weir of the lake was in a dilapidated condition for more than two decades. People were not even aware about the drains connecting the lake since it was blocked. During the heavy rainfall in August, the blockages were finally removed by the villagers to allow the water to flow through it or else the nearby areas and roads would have been inundated.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:38:31 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments