Bengaluru News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to reach Karnataka today for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D K Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh in connection with the Young Indian Limited and National Herald case, asking the duo to appear before the probe agency on October 7.
In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Centre in Badanavalu in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, Rahul said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule. The BJP’s ideology has in the past eight years delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms, said Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, four women were washed away in a stream while trying to cross a submerged bridge in Karnataka’s Koppal district, said officials. The police confirmed the death of three of the women after recovering their bodies and said that search operations to find the fourth woman were going on.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Karnataka on Monday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The duo are expected to arrive in Mysuru by evening and visit Chamundeshwari Temple before heading to a resort near Madikeri in the Kodagu district. Rahul will join the two as the yatra will break for two days — Tuesday and Wednesday. (Read More)
The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain likely on Monday. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.
Upparahalli village in Karnataka's Ballari district has been declared as alcohol free village. Such decision was taken by the villagers where consumption and sale of alcohol is totall banned. If any villager is found violating the tune, the village head will penalise such person, said a villager.
The decision comes after several complaints of quarrely and disputes among relatives had come up due to alcohol addiction.