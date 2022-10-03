Bengaluru News Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to reach Karnataka today for Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the occasion of the 153rd Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the Father of the Nation at Badanavalu village in Karnataka and vowed to unify India. What is the historical significance of this small village, located around 33 km away from Mysore, which had pleasantly surprised even Mahatma Gandhi?

Badanavalu houses a spinning centre popularly known as Badanavalu Khadi Kendra. Mysuru king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar established it in 1927 as part of the Swadeshi movement. It began operations with four Dalit women and an aim to uplift the economic conditions of Dalits.

According to Professor Nirmal Raj of Mangalore University, the centre, which at one point had 60 women and nine male weavers and an investment of Rs 3,500, was making Khadi worth Rs 50,000 by 1932. This meteoric rise of the Swadeshi establishment impressed Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1932, Mahatma Gandhi visited Badanavalu and the Khadi centre operating on 7.5 acres. Historians say that he came to Badanavalu after his follower Tagadur Ramachandra Rao insisted him to and he appreciated the message the centre sent to the society. To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's visit, the centre later installed his statue on the campus.

