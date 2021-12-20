scorecardresearch
Monday, December 20, 2021
Bangalore News Live: Bommai triggers rumours of his exit; Prohibitory orders extended till Wednesday in Belagavi

Bengaluru Live news: The speech has triggered speculation of a possible hint by Bommai that he may not remain CM for the remaining – nearly 16 months – tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
December 20, 2021 8:52:02 am
Bipin Rawat, Gen rawat, Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

Bengaluru Live news: In a rare display of emotion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned tearful in his home constituency of Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday in the course of a speech where he commented on the temporary nature of all positions of power. “Nothing is permanent, this life is not permanent, we do not know how long we will live. In such a situation all the posts of power are also not permanent. We have to be aware of this constantly,” Bommai said at the unveiling of a statue for the large Panchamasali sub-sect of the dominant Lingayat community on Sunday.

The speech has triggered speculation of a possible hint by Bommai that he may not remain CM for the remaining – nearly 16 months – tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory orders, which were imposed for two days in the north Karnataka city of Belagavi following vandalisation of government vehicles, have been extended till Wednesday night. The decision to extend restrictions till Wednesday night was taken over concerns that protests taken out by Kannada and Marathi language chauvinists may lead to untoward incidents. Tension has been simmering between the two groups over the desecration of statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna—Marathi and Kannada icons respectively.

Live Blog

Bengaluru news Live Updates: Posts of power not permanent, says Karnataka CM Bommai; Prohibitory orders, imposed after Belagavi vandalism, extended till Wednesday; 300 Covid-19 cases, one death in Karnataka; No compulsory institutional quarantine for passengers from ‘high-risk’ nations; Omicron tally reaches 14

Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, taking the state’s tally to fourteen on Saturday. Of these, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district.

In one institution in the Bantwal region of the district, four teenage students with no immediate record of foreign travel have been found to have been infected with the Omicron variant. As many as 13 students — out of the 282 primary and secondary contacts of the four girls infected with Omicron — have tested positive for Covid, the Karnataka disease surveillance unit reported.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken regarding compulsory institutional quarantine of international travellers from ‘high-risk’ countries.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

