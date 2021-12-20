Bangalore News Live: Bommai triggers rumours of his exit; Prohibitory orders extended till Wednesday in Belagavi

Bengaluru Live news: In a rare display of emotion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned tearful in his home constituency of Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday in the course of a speech where he commented on the temporary nature of all positions of power. “Nothing is permanent, this life is not permanent, we do not know how long we will live. In such a situation all the posts of power are also not permanent. We have to be aware of this constantly,” Bommai said at the unveiling of a statue for the large Panchamasali sub-sect of the dominant Lingayat community on Sunday.
The speech has triggered speculation of a possible hint by Bommai that he may not remain CM for the remaining – nearly 16 months – tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.
Meanwhile, the prohibitory orders, which were imposed for two days in the north Karnataka city of Belagavi following vandalisation of government vehicles, have been extended till Wednesday night. The decision to extend restrictions till Wednesday night was taken over concerns that protests taken out by Kannada and Marathi language chauvinists may lead to untoward incidents. Tension has been simmering between the two groups over the desecration of statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna—Marathi and Kannada icons respectively.