Bangalore News Live: Bommai triggers rumours of his exit; Prohibitory orders extended till Wednesday in Belagavi

Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, taking the state’s tally to fourteen on Saturday. Of these, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district.

In one institution in the Bantwal region of the district, four teenage students with no immediate record of foreign travel have been found to have been infected with the Omicron variant. As many as 13 students — out of the 282 primary and secondary contacts of the four girls infected with Omicron — have tested positive for Covid, the Karnataka disease surveillance unit reported.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken regarding compulsory institutional quarantine of international travellers from ‘high-risk’ countries.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916