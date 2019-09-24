Bangalore News Live: Ola, Uber drivers’ union call for strike on Sept 30

Bangalore News Live: Ola, Uber drivers’ union call for strike on Sept 30https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-6022247/
The Namma Chalakara Trade Union, a cab drivers association based in Bengaluru has called for a strike on 30 September urging the Karnataka government to regulate the app-based taxi aggregators.
The newly formed association which has about 3,000 members, will hold a strike from 9 am to 4 pm on 30 September. The Union founder and President Somashekhar K said, “ Our earnings have dropped after the companies started offering own vehicles to drivers on lease. Hence we request the government to bring in new rules allowing us to operate on the model of auto-rickshaws by installing fare meters.”
Karnataka’s youngest BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency, Tejasvi Surya has waded into a controversy over his plans to build office space in an area, which is used by high school students to prepare for board examinations.
Love listening to music while travelling in a public transport bus in Bengaluru? Well, ensure that you are carrying earphones as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has banned playing loud music in its buses.