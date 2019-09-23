Bangalore news Live: Karnataka government slashes penalties for traffic violations

Bangalore news Live: Karnataka government slashes penalties for traffic violationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-news-live-bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-6019012/
After public demand, the Karnataka government has reduced the penalty amount for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.
The government issued a notification revising the fines that need to be collected for various traffic violations. The state government slashed the penalty amount for 18 offences, including driving without registering vehicles, not wearing helmets, over-speeding, using mobile phones while driving, and driving uninsured vehicles, and others.
Following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement on the revision, a notification was published in the official gazette on Saturday evening. The revised penalties are effective immediately, read the notification.
Amid unease in BSY camp, Lingayats bat for his continuation as Karnataka CM
A subtle political message was delivered in Kalaburagi this week by sants of the Lingayats, a dominant community in Karnataka, at an event organised by the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government to mark the 1948 liberation of the Hyderabad Karnataka region from the rule of the Nizam and integration with the Union of India. Read
Karnataka’s youngest BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency, Tejasvi Surya has waded into a controversy over his plans to build office space in an area, which is used by high school students to prepare for board examinations.
After fire and foam in the city’s lakes, thousands of dead fish have now washed up on the shores of Sheelavantanakere lake at Nallurahalli, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Once a paradise for joggers and children, the lake now bears a deserted look as nearby residents have stopped coming for the last four days.
