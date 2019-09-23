Bangalore news Live: Karnataka government slashes penalties for traffic violations

Bangalore news Live Updates:

After public demand, the Karnataka government has reduced the penalty amount for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The government issued a notification revising the fines that need to be collected for various traffic violations. The state government slashed the penalty amount for 18 offences, including driving without registering vehicles, not wearing helmets, over-speeding, using mobile phones while driving, and driving uninsured vehicles, and others.

Following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement on the revision, a notification was published in the official gazette on Saturday evening. The revised penalties are effective immediately, read the notification.