Bangalore News Live: D K Shivakumar’s daughter questioned by ED

The CBI on Thursday obtained the custody of incarcerated I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder and Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan and seven other IMA directors, who are accused in the multi crore scam, till September 16. The CBI had taken over the investigation on September 2 on the request of the state government and had submitted the first chargesheet on September 7.

Joint Commissioner of police B R Ravikanthe Gowda said Sadashiva Nagar inspector Shivakumar had parked his vehicle at the spot, despite knowing that it amounted to violation.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on a traffic police inspector for parking his jeep at a busy junction, which was a no-parking zone, disrupting traffic on Thursday.

The video, which was taken around four months ago showed the Sub Inspector hitting a youth, who had been held on a case of molestation with a lathi (cane). Senior police officials later stated that they will be launching an internal inquiry into the issue.

A sub-inspector from the Subramanya Nagar police station received backlash from various sections of the society yesterday, after a video of him caning an accused went viral on social media on Thursday.

He told reporters that the project cost had witnessed a steep hike of Rs. 9,960 crore just ahead of the parliamentary polls. He said initially, the project cost was pegged at Rs. 17,000 crore but it had been inflated to Rs.26,960 crore which is about 59 per cent higher. Tenders for the first phase had already been completed.

BJP city unit spokesperson N R Ramesh has alleged that the project cost of the 88-km elevated corridor project had been inflated by former PWD minister HD Revanna in connivance with a few officials.

Aishwarya, who is a trustee of an educational trust floated by her father, was questioned over foreign investments made by her father during a trip to Singapore in 2017. She also produced certain financial documents to the ED, while her statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Arrested Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s daughter, Aishwarya was subjected to a gruelling questioning session by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. D K Shivakumar had been arrested on September 3 in a money laundering case.

A probe into the charred remains of a woman found in Parigi forest in Telangana has revealed that her boyfriend had allegedly attempted to dispose of her body after she died during an abortion procedure in a private nursing home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi town.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 72.49 lakh as fine within the first week since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the state. The new rules, under various provisions, came into force soon after the official notification on the same reached the police department on September 3 and was implemented from the next day.

