Bangalore News Live: Karnataka MLC polls on Friday, 90 candidates in the fray

Bangalore Live News: Voting for biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies will take place on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray. The polling will be held between 8 am to 4 pm, the results of which will be declared on December 14.
In other news, Karnataka has reported 373 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,471 and toll to 38,253, the health department said on Thursday. Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, 211 were from Bengaluru Urban. Total number of active cases in the state is 7,332.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, at the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru, and inquired about his health. Singh is the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, Singh was shifted to Bengaluru on Thursday evening, for higher treatment.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday visited IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, at the Air Force's Command Hospital here, and inquired about his health.
Singh is the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.
The Governor and the CM visited Command Hospital here and inquired about Singh's health, the CMO statement said.
Initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, Singh was shifted to Bengaluru on Thursday evening, for higher treatment. He was air-lifted to Bengaluru from Coimbatore for higher treatment at the Command Hospital here, official sources said. Singh was undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington for 80 per cent burns and his condition was said to be "critical but stable," they said. (Read more)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a project to build 'Tunga Aarti' mantaps (pavilions) to worship River Tunga, on the lines of 'Ganga Aarti' in Kashi, at a cost of Rs 30 crore, will be launched in January.
It will be launched during 'Hara Jatre' on January 14-15, the CMO quoted Bommai as saying after releasing the logo of the Jatre being organised by Harihar Panchamasali Gurupeetha.
Further noting that the Panchamasali community, which is predominantly agrarian community, has a long history, the Chief Minister said, "but according to the needs of the 21st century they need to get higher education, excel in all the fields. The pontiff of the community has shown the path in this regard."
Referring to delivering social justice for the community, he said the government would take an appropriate decision on the demand for providing category 2A backward class reservation for the community. (PTI)
Karnataka has reported 373 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,471 and toll to 38,253, the health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 292 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,53,857.
Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, 211 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 133 discharges and 4 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is 7,332. (PTI)
oting for biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies will take place on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray. The polling will be held between 8 am to 4 pm, the results of which will be declared on December 14.
Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, twenty each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chikmagalur.
According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, there are 6,072 polling stations, and 23,065 polling officials including micro observers, have been deployed for poll duty. (PTI)