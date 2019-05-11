‘Suspect’ at Bengaluru metro station a homeless man from Rajasthan, say police

Ending speculation about the mysterious man seen on the CCTV footage at Bengaluru’s Majestic metro station, the city police clarified that the person was not a security threat and was identified as a homeless man from Rajasthan.

On Friday night, Sajid Khan was detained in a drive conducted by the JC Nagara subdivision ACP Shivshankar in RT Nagar.

“In the enquiry, Sajid Khan, said that he is a poor man from Rajasthan and during Ramzan he comes to Bangalore for alms and after the festival, he returns back to his native place. On May 5, he had collected more money, hence he wanted to take a ride in the metro and hence came to the Majestic metro station. Since he had many coins in his pocket the hand-held metal detector triggered the alarm,” Bangalore City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar told indianexpress.com.

Kumar said the incident happened due to the miscommunication between the metro security officials and Sajid. “The metro security official spoke to him in Kannada, Sajid did not understand the language and could not to respond properly, and he left the metro station,” he said.

Upparpet police have taken up the investigation and have contacted his native place and his relatives for further enquiry about Sajid since it is a security issue.

On Monday evening, the Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force had gone into a tizzy after the man suspected of carrying a prohibited item refused to cross the security check at the Majestic metro station. Minutes after he had walked away, the Bengaluru Metro was put on high alert.

The high alert was issued across Bangalore after the Sri Lanka terror attacks.