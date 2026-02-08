Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation puts Namma Metro price hike on hold

From February 9, BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones. (Credit: https://www.bmrc.co.in)

Days after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced 5 per cent hike in Namma Metro prices, on Sunday it said that the hike has been kept on hold till further orders.

In a statement on Sunday, BMRCL said: “The Media Release dated 5 February 2026, announcing the implementation of the Annual Fare Revision with effect from 9 February 2026, has been kept on hold till further orders. The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the Board’ s review. BMRCL remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable metro services to the citizens of Bengaluru.”

From Monday (February 9), BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones under the annual automatic fare revision mechanism recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The hike would have raised the minimum fare to Rs 11 and the maximum fare to Rs 95.