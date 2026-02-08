Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation puts Namma Metro price hike on hold

The increase had come exactly one year after fares were raised by an average of 51.55 per cent before discounts and 46.39 per cent after discounts in February 2025.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 08:16 PM IST
From Monday (February 9), BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zonesFrom February 9, BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones. (Credit: https://www.bmrc.co.in)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced 5 per cent hike in Namma Metro prices, on Sunday it said that the hike has been kept on hold till further orders.

In a statement on Sunday, BMRCL said: “The Media Release dated 5 February 2026, announcing the implementation of the Annual Fare Revision with effect from 9 February 2026, has been kept on hold till further orders. The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the Board’ s review. BMRCL remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable metro services to the citizens of Bengaluru.”

From Monday (February 9), BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones under the annual automatic fare revision mechanism recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The hike would have raised the minimum fare to Rs 11 and the maximum fare to Rs 95.

The proposed increase had come exactly one year after fares were raised by an average of 51.55 per cent before discounts and 46.39 per cent after discounts in February 2025, a move that drew sharp criticism from commuters, urban mobility experts, and opposition parties.

While Congress and BJP leaders blamed each other for the hike, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said he spoke with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said he would direct officials to keep the proposed hike on hold.

According to a BMRCL official, the proposal would again be discussed before FFC and the report would be submitted to the centre citing the reasons and necessity for the hike.

“The revision of fare is part of an automatic formula prescribed by the Fare Fixation Committee, and it does not require government approvals or clearance. This is has to be enforced, which helps the revenue to grow amid inflation and increase of expenditure. It is also done in the view to develop further projects,” a BMRCL official had told The Indian Express a day before the announcement of hike.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement