Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation puts Namma Metro price hike on hold

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced 5 per cent hike in Namma Metro prices, on Sunday it said that the hike has been kept on hold till further orders.
In a statement on Sunday, BMRCL said: “The Media Release dated 5 February 2026, announcing the implementation of the Annual Fare Revision with effect from 9 February 2026, has been kept on hold till further orders. The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the Board’ s review. BMRCL remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable metro services to the citizens of Bengaluru.”
From Monday (February 9), BMRCL was scheduled to implement fare increases of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare zones under the annual automatic fare revision mechanism recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The hike would have raised the minimum fare to Rs 11 and the maximum fare to Rs 95.
ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ದರ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳವನ್ನು ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕವಾಗಿ ಸ್ಥಗಿತಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಾಗಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ.
Namma Metro fare hike kept on hold. For more details pl check the Media Release pic.twitter.com/NQ330tmy2I
— ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) February 8, 2026
The proposed increase had come exactly one year after fares were raised by an average of 51.55 per cent before discounts and 46.39 per cent after discounts in February 2025, a move that drew sharp criticism from commuters, urban mobility experts, and opposition parties.
While Congress and BJP leaders blamed each other for the hike, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said he spoke with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said he would direct officials to keep the proposed hike on hold.
According to a BMRCL official, the proposal would again be discussed before FFC and the report would be submitted to the centre citing the reasons and necessity for the hike.
“The revision of fare is part of an automatic formula prescribed by the Fare Fixation Committee, and it does not require government approvals or clearance. This is has to be enforced, which helps the revenue to grow amid inflation and increase of expenditure. It is also done in the view to develop further projects,” a BMRCL official had told The Indian Express a day before the announcement of hike.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
China condemns the recent blast in Islamabad and stands with Pakistan in protecting national security. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility, revealing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Despite being targeted by terror groups, China remains dedicated to economic and security interests in Afghanistan.