Can you carry meat on board Bangalore Metro? BMRCL clarifies

The clarification came after a commuter made an online query of whether he could carry meat in Bangalore metro trains. (Express File Photo) The clarification came after a commuter made an online query of whether he could carry meat in Bangalore metro trains. (Express File Photo)

Soon after a commuter made an online query whether he could carry meat in trains in Bangalore metro, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) clarified that carrying all kinds of meat is prohibited in their trains.

Taking to Twitter, commuter Pawan Kumar claimed that he was stopped at the metro entrance while carrying fish in a properly sealed cover. “I bought fish and was going back home. But was stopped at the Metro entrance. Why is non-veg food banned on metro? What’s so wrong about carrying fish back home on metro rail? I was never this embarrassed, it’s a non-religious place, why this partiality? (sic),” he tweeted.

BMRCL officials were quick to reply with a clarification. “Meat (all kind) is prohibited to carry in Namma Metro. How ever if it’s properly packed n nothing is oozing out from the pack / material n not emitting any foul smell, it is permitted (sic),” the reply read.

Good afternoon. Meat ( all kind ) is prohibited to carry in Namma Metro.

How ever if it’s properly packed n nothing is oozing out from the pack / material n not emitting any foul smell, it is permitted. https://t.co/EcB8CF84SK pic.twitter.com/44UP7BLbuy — BMRCL (@cpronammametro) February 13, 2020

Defending his move, Kumar tweeted, “It was properly sealed in two covers and put in a bag which my mom was carrying, security personnel came to know about it only after scanning the bag. You can cross check with CCTV footage. I request you to please educate security people regarding this (sic).”

Along with the reply to the query, officials attached a list of articles that are prohibited to be carried in person/hand baggage on board in Namma Metro.

Citing the list released in 2018 October, an official added, “Surgical tool kits and general tool kits will be allowed after a thorough security check. Passengers carrying these will have to make an entry in the register for security purposes.”

Other prohibited items include sharp objects, guns and firearms, tools, explosive materials, flammable items, disabling chemicals and pets are prohibited. However, surgical tool-kits and general tool kits will be allowed after security check and entry in the register.

Pets are also not allowed on board in metro trains in Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd