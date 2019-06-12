Bangalore Metro now allows you to take foldable bicycles on your trip

After receiving complaints from the Bengaluru cyclists, the Namma Metro has directed its security official to allow foldable bicycles on the metro which can pass through the luggage scanner.

Recently a online petition was created asking to Allow Cycles on the Namma Metro. More than 800 people had signed the petition. Chief Public Relations Officer, BM Yashavanth Chavan, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), said, “Earlier also we were allowing the foldable bicycles in the metro. This bicycles should fit in the luggage scanner and them cyclist should use the last compartment of the metro to keep his foldable bicycle without causing any problems to fellow passengers”.

To solve the last mile connectivity problem in the city, the metro stations have rental bicycle service by the private operators under public bicycle sharing (PBS) system. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has demarcated space for bicycles in 40 Metro stations. Those who hire PBS bicycles can park them for free in metro station premises.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified spots for setting up cycle parking hubs at 271 locations in Central, North and East Bengaluru. A tender facilitating the construction of cycle parking hubs costing Rs 7.72 crore was rolled out December last year.