Bangalore Metro: Man refuses security check; Police form special team to nab suspect

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar addressing a press conference today said that a suspicious man had refused a security check in the Majestic metro station. Suneel Kumar says the department has formed a special team to investigate the metro incident and arrest the suspect.

He also requested the citizens not to panic about the incident and said that tight security measures have been taken up by the department in all Metro stations and bus stations.

The Bengaluru Police and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) went into an alert mode after a man suspected of carrying some ‘prohibited items’ tried to cross a security check point at the Majestic metro station. Minutes after he was turned away, he walked out of the Metro station.

After this incident security is tightened in BMTC, KSRTC and railway stations in the Majestic area and also in all the metro stations across the city.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson, Yashwant Chavan said, “A security personnel was checking a man with a hand-held metal detector when the machine started to beep, that’s when the personnel tried to question the suspicious man but he walked away to the exit gate without revealing the object which had triggered the beep.”

The official said, the precautions have been taken at all the metro stations to strictly monitor the security check.