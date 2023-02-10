Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute gets new forensic science and ballistics museum

To showcase the contributions of forensic science and toxicology studies in solving crimes, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI)—the foremost government medical college in the city—has unveiled a new forensic medicine, toxicology and ballistics museum on its campus.

Unveiled by joint commissioner of police M N Anucheth on Friday, the museum showcases examples of various kinds of deaths that the forensic medicine department has dealt with over the years—from homicide to suicide—and has details of methods used to identify their causes. There are samples of body tissues and bones that indicate the fatal injuries or causes of death. The ballistics museum has samples of various bullets and guns that medical forensics has dealt with.

“This museum is a humble effort to compile, preserve, document, analyse and interpret the information, findings and remains of the forensic cases that provide deeper insights into the subject and also serve as an invaluable tool for learning to the medical students of the next generation,” said Dr S Venkata Raghava, professor and head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology.

“For over six decades, the department has conducted thousands of autopsies, examined hundreds of accused and given expert opinions leading to the detection of crimes and criminals—helping police and the judiciary to ensure speedy justice to victims and the aggrieved,” the professor added.

Medical students should become familiar with cutting-edge technologies being used in forensic sciences around the world, including the virtual autopsy using CT and MRI scans, artificial intelligence and forensic facial reconstruction using computer technology to identify people from their remains, the joint commissioner of police said.

The new museum has replaced an old one located on the Victoria Hospital campus attached to the medical college. One of the oldest medical colleges in the Karnataka capital, the BMCRI has had a forensic medicine department since the 1960s.