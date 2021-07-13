Man claiming to be member of ‘Mysuru royal family’ arrested for cheating women through matrimonial sites

Police said the accused was proficient in Spanish and English with a US accent, which he had learned from Tibetans living in the Bylakuppe refugee camp near Mysuru.

Bengaluru police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly cheating several women on matrimonial sites and swindling money from them by claiming to be a member of the ‘Mysuru royal family’ and a software engineer in the US.

According to Whitefield Cyber Economic and Narcotics Cell police, the accused, identified as Siddarth K alias Siddarth Urs alias Sandy alias Vinay alias Mutthu, is a Class-7 dropout and a resident of Bylakuppe in Mysuru.

Police said the accused was proficient in Spanish and English with a US accent, which he had learned from Tibetans living in the Bylakuppe refugee camp near Mysuru.

“After creating a profile on matrimonial sites, he claimed that he was a member of the Mysuru royal family of Urs and he worked for a major IT company in the US. He also sent them morphed pictures of the royal family and said he was one of the children in those. He cheated them by speaking English in an American accent and Spanish,” the police said.

“Once he gained the women’s trust, he would tell them there was a medical emergency and he needed some money. The victims believed him and transferred the money to the bank account numbers given by him,” the police said.

Following a complaint by a 30-year-old woman, police traced and arrested Siddarth. He has admitted to his role in three such cases of cheating women, including a lecturer, to the tune of Rs 42 lakh, the police added.