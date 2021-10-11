Bangalore Live Updates: Dream11 suspends Karnataka operations after FIR

In yet another moral policing incident, the police in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly abusing two Hindu women for travelling in a Muslim man’s car.

Karnataka might experience a possible power cut due to shortage of coal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has requested the Centre to increase coal supply. He said, “I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks.”