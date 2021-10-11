Bangalore Live Updates: Dream11 suspends Karnataka operations after FIR

Bangalore Live Updates: With Dream11 suspending operations in Karnataka after its directors were booked under the amended Karnataka Police Act, which seeks to ban online gaming, it is likely that the modified law will be challenged in court soon. On Sunday, the online fantasy sports platform said “in order to allay our users’ concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka,” adding that “this decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law.”
In yet another moral policing incident, the police in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly abusing two Hindu women for travelling in a Muslim man’s car.
Karnataka might experience a possible power cut due to shortage of coal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has requested the Centre to increase coal supply. He said, “I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks.”
The All India University Employees Confederation (AIUEC) has criticised the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) citing it as a possible reason behind Bangalore University (BU) deciding to sack 497 outsourced employees recently.
Condemning the move, AIUEC secretary general M B Sajjan said, “This type of attack on the employees is the outcome of implementing NEP-2020 that intends to weaken public-funded educational institutions and pave the way for privatisation of education.” The employees have decided to hold protests and organise a strike at the BU campus from Monday.
An order issued by the varsity’s Registrar (Administration) mentioned that the employees were recruited without prior permission from the government as mandated by rules under the Karnataka State Universities Act. Read more