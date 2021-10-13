Bengaluru News Live Updates: Building collapse reported in Bengaluru, no casualties

Bangalore Live News: A residential building at Kamalanagar collapsed on Tuesday night. According to BBMP officials, the foundation of the building collapsed at around 10 pm. The occupants and people who lived around the house were evacuated hours before the collapse, which helped avoid casualties. Civic body officials said that accommodation and food arrangements have been made for such families.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains that has ravaged several parts of the state since early this month and officials have been directed to give compensation. The Chief Minister who also took stock of the power situation in the state said, that the government will ensure there are no power cuts.
About 2,500 houses have been partially damaged and assessment is on, the Chief Minister said, adding officials have been asked to give compensation as per the norms set last year, also compensation for crop loss will be given as per NDRF norms after assessment.
Here are some more pictures from the collapse of the building at Kamalanagar, Shankarnag bus stand.
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said industrial units in the state will get sale deeds within 10 to 15 days after the execution of projects.
"We are conducting Kaigarika Adalat to ensure a business-friendly atmosphere in the state. We will get the sale deeds done soon after the completion of the projects," Nirani said.
Addressing industrialists during 'Kaigarika Adalat' to address the concerns raised by the industrialists, the Minister according to a release from his office said that being an industrialist himself he was aware of the problems. (PTI)
A special pooja will be offered at all temples in Karnataka that come under the Muzrai department on Vijayadashami, against the spread of COVID-19 and for the control of a possible third wave, Minister for Muzrai, Haj & Wakf, Shashikala Jolle said in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Vijayadashami, the last day of the ongoing Dasara festivities, will be celebrated on October 15.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Jolle said for the good health and prosperity of the people of the state, especially the children, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, a special pooja will be organised at Muzrai temples across the state.
"Karnataka Rajya Dharmika Parishat will be issuing guidelines to all the temples under the endowment department, regarding the special pooja to be offered," she added. (PTI)
Karnataka logged 332 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,81,732 and the toll to 37,906.
The day also saw 515 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,34,085. Bengaluru Urban continued to top in number of cases (145), as the city saw 125 discharges and five deaths. The active cases in the state is now 9,712.
Sports companies GamePlay and Aarka Sports on Tuesday announced the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru.
The academy, which has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli will commence operations from November 7 and registrations are currently open, officials of the companies said at a press conference.
Deepak S Bhatnagar, owner of GamePlay, said, "With the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, children who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams." (PTI)
A recent paper titled “Relationship between lake area and distance from the city center on lake dependent resident and migratory birds in urban Bengaluru, a tropical mega-city in Southern India” has highlighted the impact of urbanization on birds.
The study published in the Journal of Urban Ecology has found that the size of the lake area and its distance from the city center are correlated to the number of bird species that frequent the lake. Larger lakes support more bird species. As the distance from the city center increased, the number of bird species increased. (Read more)
From June 1 to September 30, Bengaluru urban district recorded 468 mm rainfall against the normal of 471 mm. Although the rise is not significant, the rainfall this year has not been uniform with some months recording more than average rainfall. Even in the month of October, the city is receiving heavy rainfall, presumably more than other years.
The wet spells are also leading to a few pockets in the city to go under water, with at least one rain-related death being reported in the city. Here’s why Bengaluru has been receiving heavy rainfall. (Read more)
The Karnataka Endowments Department has developed a unique Integrated Temples Management System (ITMS) to provide details of temples, route maps to reach the temples, sevas offered, rate charts, and other details of the temples.
Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle said ITMS will be a mobile app and will also be a gateway to donate money to the temple.
In the first phase, 207 temples coming under category A will be brought under the ITMS and we hope to launch this facility by November, she said.
Good morning Bengaluru!
