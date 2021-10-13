Bengaluru News Live Updates: Building collapse reported in Bengaluru, no casualties

Bangalore Live News: A residential building at Kamalanagar collapsed on Tuesday night. According to BBMP officials, the foundation of the building collapsed at around 10 pm. The occupants and people who lived around the house were evacuated hours before the collapse, which helped avoid casualties. Civic body officials said that accommodation and food arrangements have been made for such families.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains that has ravaged several parts of the state since early this month and officials have been directed to give compensation. The Chief Minister who also took stock of the power situation in the state said, that the government will ensure there are no power cuts.

About 2,500 houses have been partially damaged and assessment is on, the Chief Minister said, adding officials have been asked to give compensation as per the norms set last year, also compensation for crop loss will be given as per NDRF norms after assessment.