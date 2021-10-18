Bangalore Live Updates: Basavaraj Bommai to inspect rain damages in city

Several parts of the city were damaged due to heavy rains. (File)

In the wake of rains causing damage in many parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will look into damages caused to roads and city infrastructure. The Karnataka chief minister said that he will also be looking at complaints of potholes emerging in many parts of the city in the wake of the heavy rains. In many parts of Bengaluru, civic activists have performed pujas to potholes in the last week to draw the attention of the state government and the city civic agencies to the condition of the roads in Bengaluru.