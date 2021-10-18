Bangalore Live Updates: Basavaraj Bommai to inspect rain damages in city

In the wake of rains causing damage in many parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will look into damages caused to roads and city infrastructure. The Karnataka chief minister said that he will also be looking at complaints of potholes emerging in many parts of the city in the wake of the heavy rains. In many parts of Bengaluru, civic activists have performed pujas to potholes in the last week to draw the attention of the state government and the city civic agencies to the condition of the roads in Bengaluru.
According to the health department, Karnataka logged 326 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday, taking the total infection tally to 29,82,459 and the death toll to 37,941. The total number of recoveries recorded was 29,36,039.
Highlighting Karnataka’s “dominant position” in the Aerospace and Defence sector, the state government on Sunday made a strong pitch for more foreign investments in these sectors, at the Dubai Expo 2020. Delivering a keynote address during the session on “Opportunities in Aerospace, Defence and Space Sector of Karnataka” at Dubai Expo 2020, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani pointed out that the state has great potential in these sectors
In the wake of rains causing damage in many parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has embarked on a tour of the city on Monday morning.
“Due to the rains over the last week many areas witnessed rain damage. I will visit these places and take a decision on the work to carried and compensation. I will be carrying out a survey today,” Karnataka CM Bommai said on Monday.
The Karnataka chief minister said that he will also be looking at complaints of potholes emerging in many parts of the city in the wake of the heavy rains. Read more