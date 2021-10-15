Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai to inaugurate Dasara ‘Jamboo Savari’ in Mysuru

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Nadahabba, the state festival of Karnataka – Mysuru Dasara procession by offering puja to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside golden howdah mounted on elephant Abhimanyu at Mysuru Palace around 4.30pm on Friday.



While the Jumbo Savari(elephant procession) is confined to the palace premises for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be brought from Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace in a procession, for the first time, so that more people in the city to get a darshan of the deity.

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr K Chandragupta has imposed Traffic restrictions around Mysuru palace from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.