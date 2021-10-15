scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 15, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: CM Bommai to inaugurate Dasara ‘Jamboo Savari’ in Mysuru

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News: Mysuru City Police has imposed Traffic restrictions around Mysuru palace from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 15, 2021 10:01:11 am
Devotees at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple ahead of Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru on Oct 10, 2021. (PTI)

Bangalore Live News: Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Nadahabba, the state festival of Karnataka – Mysuru Dasara procession by offering puja to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside golden howdah mounted on elephant Abhimanyu at Mysuru Palace around 4.30pm on Friday.

While the Jumbo Savari(elephant procession) is confined to the palace premises for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be brought from Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace in a procession, for the first time, so that more people in the city to get a darshan of the deity.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr K Chandragupta has imposed Traffic restrictions around Mysuru palace from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Live Blog

Traffic restrictions imposed in Mysuru ahead of Dasara celebrations; BBMP to make pet licensing mandatory for responsible ownership of dogs. Follow for more updates.

10:01 (IST)15 Oct 2021
BBMP to make pet licensing mandatory for responsible ownership of dogs

In a bid to curb illegal breeding and abandonment of dogs, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) animal husbandry department will make pet registration mandatory for pet owners within the municipal limits. The BBMP says the move will make pet owners more accountable and responsible towards their pets. The mandatory registration applies only to dogs now and other pets are exempted.

 The BBMP is clear that no apartments or associations can object to anybody having pets. (Source: pixabay)

A proposal has been submitted to the government and once gazetted, it will be open to public consultation. (Read more)

09:58 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.